Maryland Today | New Education Innovation Grants to Support Education Growth





Medical students can practice new skills in a controlled environment, whether that means operating on cadavers or using high-tech simulations, but Tracy Sieger, clinical associate professor , I didn't think public health had that many options.

People are developing and designing interventions, programs, communication materials, screening tools and surveys, and the only way to gather feedback is through pilot testing or direct community engagement, she said.

Now, she and Sylvette La Touche-Howard, associate director of the Office of Public Health Practice and Community Collaboration, are co-leading an interdisciplinary team to develop an artificial intelligence-powered community simulator, a population-based system with student input. Statistical and geographic information.

This project is just one of 24 recipients of the latest Teaching Innovation Grants, which are awarded to instructors who help advance their teaching practices. As part of the University of Maryland's strategic plan to reimagine learning, the program will award $1.3 million in grants in 2024 to highlight the intersection of education and technologies such as AI, virtual reality, and gamification It's a schedule.

The ultimate goal is for faculty to experiment, integrate technology into their courses, increase engagement and expand collaboration, said Marcio A. Oliveira, assistant vice president for academic innovation and technology. .

Three multi-year projects focus on prototyping or implementation testing of educational technologies. The program will also fund 21 of his one-year projects that explore evidence-based digital education approaches. In total, the grants are expected to enhance her 73 courses with more than 32,000 student seats across 10 academic units.

In addition to the AI-powered community simulator led by Zeeger, other large-scale projects include NarraSpaceXR, led by British professor Marisa Parham, and Read, Watch, led by assistant professor of informatics Caro Williams-Pierce. There is Play. The Parhams project aims to make immersive storytelling technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality accessible across disciplines, and to use those technologies to improve the experiences of marginalized communities. It demonstrates how it can lead to broader human understanding.

Williams-Pierces' gamification-focused project is creating a user-friendly digital platform for playful learning experiences that instructors can tailor to their areas of expertise.

This is a tremendous opportunity to invest in technology that will improve the skills of not only our students, but those practicing in the field, Sieger said.

The year-long project also incorporates a wide range of educational technologies, including adding computer simulations to biology courses, training students in AI-assisted journalism, and using gamified scenarios for language learning. Masu.

It's not just what you learn, but how you learn it, said Bronson Hoy, a grant recipient and assistant professor of second language acquisition who incorporates superhero-themed games into his courses. This will increase student motivation, engagement, and make (learning) fun.

