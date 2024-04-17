Samsung unveils Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED TVs with new AI features: pricing, pre-order benefits, and more





Samsung has announced the expansion of its consumer electronics portfolio with new AI TVs. The South Korean tech giant announced multiple ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV sets at the Unbox & Discover event held at the Samsung Opera House in Bangalore. His 2024 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TVs promise to enhance your home entertainment experience with useful AI-powered features.

Samsung 2024 AI TV Series: Price and pre-order benefits

As part of the introductory offer, consumers who pre-order the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED series can get a free soundbar worth up to Rs 79,990, a Freestyle projector worth Rs 59,990, and a free style projector worth Rs 29,990, depending on price. You will receive a music frame. Consumers can also avail up to 20% cashback depending on the model. Samsung's Neo QLED 8K series starts at Rs 3,19,990, Neo QLED 4K series starts at Rs 1,39,990 and the OLED series has a starting price of Rs 1,64,990.

Samsung 2024 AI TV series: Key specifications and

The flagship model of Samsung's 2024 AI TV lineup, the Neo QLED 8K is available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and three sizes: 65, 75, and 85 inches. These TVs are powered by the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor features a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as the previous generation, increasing the number of neural networks by 8x from 64 to 512, regardless of the input source. You are guaranteed an enhanced viewing experience with clear and crisp details. The company has also added several AI features to redefine the big screen experience of the 2024 Neo QLED 8K. AI image technology brings out clearer, more natural details, including facial expressions and other nuances. AI Upscaling Pro transforms your content to closely match an 8K display. AI Motion Enhancer Pro utilizes advanced motion detection algorithms to enhance the clarity of high-motion content such as sports, helping users enjoy every moment. It helps to track the ball without distortion during the match, making users feel like they are watching the match live at the stadium. Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds lifelike depth to your images and draws viewers into the scene. With Active Voice Amplifier Pro, AI sound technology detects surrounding noise and automatically adjusts the volume for accurate audio. Object Tracking Sound Pro enriches your audio experience by synchronizing sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further refines your audio experience by intelligently adjusting audio to suit your content and room acoustics for truly rich, realistic sound. AI Auto Game Mode recognizes both game and genre and automatically adjusts picture and sound settings. AI customization mode adjusts images scene by scene based on user preferences based on content type. AI Energy Mode saves power without compromising image quality.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K, the world's first glare-free OLED

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K lineup is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which provides content 4K resolution. Enhanced with Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen improves contrast even in complex scenes. Neo QLED 4K sets the standard for the ultimate 4K UHD experience, with the world's first Pantone Validated display for color accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Neo QLED 4K is available in two models and five sizes: QN85D and QN90D. 55, 65, 75, 85, 98 inches. Samsung is also introducing the world's first glare-free OLED, which eliminates unwanted reflections while maintaining deep blacks and sharp images under all lighting conditions. Powered by the same NQ4 AI Gen2 processor as the Neo QLED 4K lineup, Samsung's OLED TVs take picture quality to new heights with features like Real Depth Enhancer and his OLED HDR Pro. Moreover, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz that ensures smooth movement and quick response speed, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. These he OLED TVs with a sleek design will enhance your viewing space. Samsung OLED TV will be available in two models, S95D and S90D, and four sizes: 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. Samsung has also curated a range of localized smart experiences for Indian consumers, including a range of services such as gaming, entertainment, education and fitness. Cloud gaming services allow users to experience plug-and-play AAA games without the need for a console or PC. Samsung Education Hub allows users to experience big-screen learning with live classes, making your child's learning more interactive and immersive. You can experience Smart Yoga in the following ways: AI compatible mat. Get real-time asana tracking tips as well as posture correction feedback. Additionally, the TV Key Cloud service allows consumers to send content directly through the cloud, eliminating the need for set-top boxes. Samsung TV Plus provides 100+ channels for free and instant access to news, movies, entertainment, and more. The 2024 Neo QLED 8K, New QLED 4K, and OLED TVs are designed to connect to your smart ecosystem right after setup. The moment you turn on your new Samsung TV, the TV recognizes and connects to your existing networks and devices. All of this is coordinated through simple notifications to users' smartphones. This easy setup applies not only to all Samsung devices in your home, but also to third-party home appliances and his IoT devices. Samsung's 2024 screen lineup also features enhanced integration with users' smartphones. Users can activate Smart Mobile His Connect by bringing their smartphone close to the TV. This turns your device into a universal remote control for your TV and connected home appliances. The new AI TV will also offer a personalized experience with apps and platforms. The latest widget additions turn your TV screen into a personalized dashboard, allowing users to easily monitor home status, camera footage, energy usage, weather updates, and more. Security is paramount, and with Samsung Knox, every feature, app, and platform benefits from robust protection to keep your connected experiences private and secure. Samsung also announced the all-new Music Frame, which combines premium audio with an artistic design inspired by The Frame. . This device allows users to display personal photos and artwork while enjoying their audio wirelessly with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or in combination with a TV or soundbar, Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.

