The future is in lean database CRM





In this month's Founder's Column, in collaboration with GameOn, Golden Whale co-founder and COO Claudia Heiling talks all things tech, pinpointing new areas of innovation.

The gaming industry has always been driven by innovation. From rapidly moving into the online space to incorporating new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), we've continued to embrace new ways to improve the overall experience for our players.

Advances in technology are trends we need to keep up with. If you fall behind, you risk players flocking to competitors with newer, better products. Technology not only helps us provide best-in-class products to our customers, but also plays a key role in player retention. Let me explain.

To give you a little background, I'm the co-founder and COO of Golden Whale, a company that provides machine learning infrastructure and services to gaming companies. We are focused on solving some of the industry's most costly customer retention problems.

How did I end up working in the gaming industry? It was a combination of an early interest in PC gaming, and no one could beat me at Tetris. And good luck.

Right after graduating from college, I started working at Greentube. I took every opportunity to expand my responsibilities in parallel with the company's growth, contributing to the success of multiple go-to-markets for games and portals in both B2C and B2B.

I later worked in other industries, but missed the gaming atmosphere so much that I founded Golden Whale with some of my favorite co-workers.

start from zero

Starting a business has always been in the back of my mind, but it's all about timing. Starting a new company from scratch requires adapting to market conditions. We've always been data-driven, and the time was right to enable machine learning for games a few years ago when algorithms started to develop into very useful and applicable scenarios. I recognized that it was.

There's a lot more to focus on than product-market fit. First, whether you're providing B2B or B2C services, always keep the customer at the center of your business so that it's of value to your customers. He openly discusses her ROI with his B2B partner, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Additionally, build your business around something you're passionate about. Extending new technologies in data-driven environments like games has always been a common core concern. Additionally, think carefully about who you find the company with. In addition to the obvious need for specialized knowledge, trust and complementary skills are key.

Another lesson to consider is to maintain a lean structure and remain as flexible as possible. This is especially true when starting something new. Make sure your team is ready to execute. Once you find yours, remember to believe in yourself and take action.

greater focus

Technology has not only played a central role in my career thus far, but it has also contributed to some of the biggest evolutions we have seen in the gaming industry. As the industry continues to mature, the focus on technology development is not going away any time soon. And it shouldn't.

In fact, I think technology will become more of a focus in the coming years. He has two reasons for this. On the one hand, we have certainly entered the era of useful machine learning, but of course, artificial intelligence has already been around for many years.

With the rise of things like ChatGPT, almost everyone has had the opportunity to experience how powerful these tools can be in their daily work. We are at a unique moment in time where machine learning is not only here to stay, but becomes a part of our daily lives.

Meanwhile, increased competition, rising user acquisition costs, and even more complex regulatory frameworks are increasing the need to improve retention strategies. Attracting new players is only part of the equation, but retaining existing players is equally important for sustained profitability and growth. Technology also provides multiple tools to enhance player retention using AI and machine learning, for example.

Adapting to new ways of working and leveraging AI and machine learning is also important for our industry, as almost every new technology causes some kind of disruption. From my perspective, being open-minded and accepting change is essential. However, to achieve this, you must first identify your use case. New technology shouldn't be implemented just for the sake of it.

In search of inspiration

I always start with small proof-of-concept projects to understand the benefits a new tool or solution can bring to my business. We often look for the low hanging fruit that is the biggest pain point and work on that primarily. In the case of retention optimization, this can be a question such as “Which players are at high risk of leaving?” Or who are the players who come for free spins?

Once you've identified these pain points, always run your first test campaign against a control group using the engagement methods you already have in place. If the initial results are positive, use them to gain acceptance of this new approach within your organization. From there, add as many use cases as you can.

Our industry, like nearly every other industry, must rethink engagement and retention strategies based on the fact that customer expectations are becoming increasingly complex. Personalized offers are already prominent in the market. So if you don’t adapt, your brand will be left behind.

We see some parts of the CRM process changing. Segments are a very useful tool for visualizing and understanding large datasets. At the same time, averages are the enemy of personalization, even within well-defined segments.

To identify areas where the gaming industry can improve its engagement and retention strategies, it's worth looking at new digital standards introduced by leading technology brands in other industries to keep pace with change.

Industries such as e-commerce, fintech, and mobile app development are particularly notable for digital innovation and can be a source of inspiration for the gambling industry.

The future is in automated CRM

One of the most common mistakes we see in the marketplace is moving too quickly to large-scale, one-size-fits-all solutions. They typically take too long to implement and configure in a way that is useful to people who work with the solution in their daily work. Instead, we recommend a modular, easy-to-connect approach to keep your overall structure flexible, fast, and well-equipped for the future.

This may sound very complicated, but if you get it right, the rewards are endless. Golden Whale specializes in delivering highly personalized gaming experiences and unlocking the potential of machine learning technology.

Specifically, it provides predictions and recommendations for product and CRM teams to engage with customers in a highly individualized manner, in line with the goal of running a healthy and sustainable business.

Having been in the industry for over 20 years and seeing the changes new technologies constantly bring to our day-to-day operations, I am a lean, data-based, automated CRM and product manager who understands the value of combining creative work. I believe that we will carry the future. Take advantage of new tools and services based on AI and machine learning.

Machines will never invent new campaigns or product features. The generation of ideas will continue to be carried out by skilled human hands. At the same time, finding the optimal operating point based on multiple factors and dimensions is where the machine excels.

It seems like an obvious and valuable development to me that we humans can focus more on creating new ideas and features while having machine learning support for optimization and exploitation. This approach greatly reduces the learning curve for any game operation.

What's next?

This year will be a year of big changes for the gaming industry as new technologies flood the market.

But for those considering entering the gaming and technology sector in 2024, be prepared to join a rapidly changing, growing and competitive environment at the forefront of innovation and digitalization. There are many opportunities to learn and advance both personally and career-wise. -level.

Once you're in, keep your eyes on the people who support you and who you can support. Think of solutions and help your boss solve problems. There are many different working environments within the industry, so if you feel the culture isn't right for you, change jobs.

Find the right employer considering your strengths and values. Make meaningful connections whenever possible and look to role models to inspire you. Speak up for yourself and don't wait to be chosen This is especially true for introverts.

The intersection of games and technology is a very exciting and creative place. From a data scientist's perspective, being able to work with such large amounts of data means living a dream life.

