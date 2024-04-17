Google employees lead sit-in over company contract with Israeli military





Google employees protested the war in Gaza outside their office in Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday.

Google employees led a sit-in at its headquarters to protest the tech giant's contracts with the Israeli military and its alleged complicity in the Israel-Hamas war.

Tech workers at Amazon and Google have long protested Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion contract Google and Amazon signed with the Israeli government and military.

Tech workers who organized the group “No Technology for Apartheid” said the Israeli military would use Google's technology as a “genocidal instrument.”

“It is clear that the Israeli military will use every technology available to it as a means of genocide,” the group said in a recent statement. “Google employees do not want their workforce to become the driving force behind Israel's genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Google fires employee who interrupted technology conference with anti-Israel rant. 'not good'

Google employees staged sit-ins at the company's headquarters in California, Washington state, and New York on Tuesday. (KTVU/FOX News)

Demonstrators admitted there was no evidence that the Nimbus program was being used against civilians in Gaza.

“Technology should be used to unite people, not enable apartheid, ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism,” the demonstrators said.

Google employees have demanded that Google cancel its $1.2 billion military contract with Israel. (KTVU/FOX News)

Tech workers staged sit-ins Tuesday at Google's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Sunnyvale, California, and New York City.

Google employees also demanded that the company stop “harassing, threatening, bullying, silencing, and censoring Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees.”

Anti-Israel agitators cheer as Iran launches attack on Israel

They also ordered Google to address “health and safety issues” in the workplace resulting from “the mental health effects of working for a company that uses its workforce to enable genocide.” he demanded.

Emaan Hashem talks about why he protested against Google on Tuesday, April 16th in Sunnyville, California. (KTVU/FOX News)

About 30 employees gathered in Sunnyvale, California, FOX 2 reported.

Demonstrators occupied the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and read out a list of demands.

The demonstrators were seen holding placards that read “No technology for militarism.”

Emaan Hashem, a Google employee who participated in the sit-in, said his employees were fighting to protect “Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim” workers.

“We demand an end to Project Nimbus' contract,” Hashem told FOX 2. “We demand that Google executives stop Project Nimbus now, and that Google protects the Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim workers who have spoken out against Project Nimbus. “They face harassment, repression, and retaliation in the workplace.'' ”

clock:

Google employees in Seattle protested the company's contract with the Israeli military on Tuesday, April 16th.

FOX 13 video showed dozens of protesters gathering at Seattle's Lake Union Park on Tuesday.

The group waved signs as leaders called for an end to the war through megaphones.

FOX Business has reached out to Google for comment.

