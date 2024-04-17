Workers stage sit-in to demand Google end Israeli cloud contract





Dozens of Google's employees entered offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday, following recent reports that Google may soon expand its technology partnership with the Israeli government. announced that he would not retire until the company raised its funding. Data contracts between cloud services and the state.

The No Tech for Aparttheid coalition, which includes Muslim-led MPower Change and Jewish-led Jewish Voice for Peace, organized the sit-in against Google's Project Nimbus, a 2021 deal in which Google and Amazon will provide cloud infrastructure. Across the Israeli government, employee protests have shown an escalation.

The deal includes a clause that the companies cannot prevent Israel from using Project Nimbus for any government agency, including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), meaning the Googlers' work could be used to attack the country's Gaza attack. This means that he may have directly assisted in the murder of at least one person. Since October, the number of Palestinians has increased to 33,843.

“Workers will not allow business as usual while Google continues to profit from the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza,” M Power Change said.

In Sunnyvale, employees began occupying Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office, and at the company's New York office, employees began a sit-in in a common area.

Outdoor rallies were also planned to be held in San Francisco and Seattle, and included employees from both Amazon and Google.

Eddie Hatfield, a former Google cloud software engineer who was fired last month for disrupting a Google Israel event, was among those protesting in New York.

The sit-in comes despite international human rights experts warning that Israeli authorities are directly causing famine in parts of the Gaza Strip by blocking humanitarian efforts. The move comes a week after Time magazine reported that the company had entered into further negotiations with the government. assistance.

The Anti-Apartheid Technology Campaign released an open letter to Kurian and other Google and Amazon executives, stating that as long as the companies' “technology continues to empower the Israeli military and government, [they] They are actively complicit in this genocide. ”

“Workers do not want to be complicit in genocide,” said the letter, signed by 93,000 supporters. “Just as people of conscience demanded that institutions sever ties with apartheid South Africa in the 1980s, now is the time to stand up for Palestinian human rights, end the Nimbus Project contract, and support Israeli occupation and siege. It's time to join the call to end the crisis in Gaza. We urge you to use this opportunity to end the Project Nimbus contract and reestablish your corporate commitment to human rights. hoping.”

