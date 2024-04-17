Google employee arrested for protesting tech giant's cooperation with Israel





Later footage showed California police officers entering the office and asking protesters if they refused to leave before being handcuffed and marched away.

Another video from Google's New York office also shows protesters being arrested.

Tuesday's protests represent an escalation in the fight between tech workers and executives over Google jobs in Israel.

Some staffers have long objected to Project Nimbus, a cloud computing agreement between the Israeli government, Google and Amazon.

But tensions have risen in recent months following Israel's invasion of Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The conflict left more than 1,200 Israelis and 34,000 Palestinians dead.

A statement from apartheid protest group No Technology for Apartheid said: Google employees don't want their workforce to contribute to Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Now is the time to support the liberation of Palestine, join the call to end the Israeli occupation, and stand up against Plan Nimbus.

Last month, a group of Google employees accused the company of promoting genocide and disrupted a speech by a top Israeli official. He was later fired.

Israel denies claims that it committed genocide and says it was acting in self-defense.

A Google spokesperson said: “These protests are part of a long-standing campaign by organizations and groups of people who rarely work at Google.” A small number of employee protesters entered several of our locations and caused disruption.

Physically interfering with the work of other employees or preventing access to our facilities is a clear violation of our policies and we will investigate and take action. These employees have been placed on administrative leave and their access to our systems has been blocked. After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement engaged in removing them to ensure the security of the office.

The Anti-Apartheid Technology Group, the New York City Police Department, and the Sunnyvale Police Department were all contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/04/17/google-employees-arrested-protest-tech-giant-isreal-work/

