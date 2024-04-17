Google to provide AI to National Guard for disaster response





SAN FRANCISCO Google announced Wednesday that it will provide artificial intelligence tools to help the National Guard analyze images of disaster areas and respond more quickly and effectively.

Bellwether, a new group within Innovation Lab We have developed a technology that can do this. and other critical infrastructure. Bellweather is testing the technology with the National Guard, which plans to deploy it in time for the summer wildfire season, said Nirav Patel, a program manager at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a Department of Defense unit. he said. That helped organize the partnership.

Until now, the National Guard, which coordinates military responses to tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, and wildfires in the United States and its territories, has scoured aerial imagery to determine which areas, buildings, and infrastructure were specifically damaged. had to rely on human analysts to understand After a disaster, the right resources are damaged before they can be placed in the right place.

Patel said tasks that previously took hours or days now take just seconds. He said he expects the technology to become even more important. As climate change affects different parts of the earth's surface, [Defense Department] “I'm being drawn in,” Patel said. Unfortunately, that trend is only going to increase.

Bellwether's collaboration with the National Guard shows how closely Silicon Valley is aligned with the Department of Defense. Military funding and space programs were essential to getting Silicon Valley up and running in the 1950s and 1960s, but few high-tech founders in recent decades have founded companies with the purpose of serving the military. DIU was founded in 2015 with the goal of bridging this gap, breaking through bureaucratic procurement processes and finding ways for the technology industry to work more closely with the Department of Defense.

More recently, a new wave of Silicon Valley tech companies, including drone maker Anduril and AI company Shield AI, have turned to patriots aiming to arm the U.S. military to maintain military supremacy throughout the 21st century. He disguised himself as an enemy and has begun building technology specialized for the military. Venture capital funding for defense technology startups is increasing.

Google has a checkered history with the US military. In 2018, the company terminated a contract to build AI image recognition tools for the Department of Defense after employees protested the contract. But since then, the company has steadily returned to the military business, becoming one of four companies awarded a massive $9 billion contract to build cloud services for the Department of Defense.

Spokespeople for DIU and Google X said the AI ​​would only be used within the United States and its territories, and only for disaster response, not military operations.

