Conservation Innovation Fund and AGgrow Tech Announce $1.4 Million Agreement with Maryland Department of the Environment for Quantitative Nutrient Reduction Initiative





This results-based contract is the first awarded under the Maryland Department of the Environment's Clean Water Commercial Accounts Program.Maryland farmers expand regenerative agriculture practices as part of 10-year project to reduce nutrient runoff to Chesapeake Bay watershed

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Conservation Innovation Fund and AGgrow Tech, a nonprofit blended finance fund focused on conservation and sustainability, today announced $1.4 million from the Maryland Department of State. announced that it has concluded a performance-based fee-based contract. Environmental conservation to reduce nutrient runoff to the Chesapeake Bay watershed. On April 4, the Maryland Public Utilities Commission recognized this project as the first under its new Clean Water Commerce Account program, which uses a pay-for-performance approach to promote reductions in nutrients that harm water bodies. It was approved unanimously. This initiative will allow participating Maryland farmers to scale up regenerative farming practices that deliver high-quality bedding products as well as conservation benefits to Maryland's poultry industry.

The Conservation Innovation Fund and AGgrow Tech, a leader in regenerative and sustainable agriculture solutions, have partnered with Luthy Farms of Cambridge, Maryland, and Tribbett Farms of Denton, Maryland, to develop alternative crops on more than 320 acres of local farmland. We encourage production.

“Local farmers are stewards of private land, and their land has great potential to provide valuable public benefits,” said Conservation Innovation Fund Founding Chair Ashley Allen-Jones. “The first-of-its-kind agreement incorporates an efficient market-based system to pay farmers for nitrogen reductions from growing perennial crops, while supporting supply chain sustainability. This is a major step forward for our climate smart product plan.”

The agreement between the Conservation Innovation Fund and AGgrow Tech is part of the Maryland Clean Water Commercial Act (CWCA) of 2021, which allocates funding to efforts focused on nitrogen reduction. A reduction of £7,000 is planned over the 10-year initiative. Nitrogen, 70 lbs. Lynn, £80,000. Reduced annual sediment runoff to support Maryland's reduction requirements based on the Chesapeake Bay Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In addition, the initiative estimates direct carbon sequestration of 1 ton per acre per year from crop production, as well as methane emissions from the dairy sector due to frequent replacement of poultry bedding at local production facilities. The Conservation Innovation Fund will use USDA's COMET-Planner software to calculate the carbon reductions realized over the next 10 years.

story continues

“We continue to look to Maryland's agricultural community for solutions that improve our environment and water quality,” said Suzanne Dorsey, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “More than 2 million acres of opportunity exist on her 12,500 farms in Maryland. This effort with the Conservation Innovation Fund and his AGgrow Tech leverages private resources and a market-based approach to Achieve maximum conservation benefits from public resources.”

Under this initiative, AGgrow Tech, Luthy Farms, and Tribbett Farms will harvest more than 2,500 acres of Freedom Giant Miscanthus. It is a perennial plant that grows in marginal agricultural areas, is resistant to drought and excessive rain, and has the ability to store nutrients in its roots. Build a system to return organic matter to the soil. Growing FREEDOM supports crop diversification and provides recurring income to farmers. It is a certified variety developed and patented by Mississippi State University and has an exclusive worldwide license to AGgrow Tech.

“This initiative allows farmers to continue increasing crop diversity and income opportunities across their farms while improving the environment,” said Travis Hendrick, CEO of AGgrow Tech. “We are thrilled to partner with the Conservation Innovation Fund to bring this market-based conservation approach to Maryland’s agricultural community.”

“Since we began working with FREEDOM, our farm has converted a significant amount of marginal farmland to perennial grasses. This also allows our farm to reduce high input costs while supporting the Chesapeake Bay watershed. ” says John Lucy of Lucy Farms. “We're excited about our partnership,” said Dave Tribbett of Tribbett Farms. “We grow FREEDOM in areas where corn and soybeans don't grow, adding a cost-effective, high-quality product to our farm. We produce crops that provide poultry bedding,” he added.

Conservation Innovation Fund

The Conservation Innovation Fund creates water, carbon, and biodiversity assets that align public and corporate sustainability agendas with regenerative agriculture producers and practices. The Conservation Innovation Fund, with support from public and philanthropic grantmakers and mission-driven investors, creates a mixed capital pool to scale market-based solutions to address pressing conservation challenges. did.

AGgrow Tech LLC

AGgrow Tech is a leader in renewable and sustainable agricultural solutions. We are committed to connecting the biomass sector to various markets. Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, and with production throughout the United States, AGgrow Techs' proprietary technology and innovative business model enable farmers, landowners, and customers to realize the value of renewable biomass crops.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417032460/en/

contact address

Madelyn [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/conservation-innovation-fund-aggrow-tech-133200072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos