Innovation Week aims to generate ideas > Travis Air Force Base > Displays

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Phoenix Spark Cell held its annual Innovation Week event April 8-12, 2024 at the Gonzi Innovation Center.

This event brings together innovative Airmen from across Travis Air Force Base, provides an opportunity for them to gain new skills that they can take back to their work centers, and allows some of their ideas to be accepted and translated into reality. It was intended to provide an opportunity to see it integrated into the situation.

“This event provides lessons and opportunities for problem-solving,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Nickett, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy pilot and director of software innovation for Phoenix Spark. Ta.

The first four days of the event featured classes in entry-level coding, Microsoft Power App coding, and 3D printing.

“Travis Air Force Base has spawned hundreds of products and ideas that were first developed at the Spark Research Institute and are now being used in real-world scenarios across the base,” said John Dickerson, director of innovation at Phoenix Spark. says Mr.

Participants participated in-person and virtually through a four-day class schedule in which four different classes were offered.

“People ask me if I'm tired of teaching these classes, and I'm not,” said Senior Airman Kyle Sander, 60th Air Port Squadron passenger services personnel and Phoenix Spark 3D printing instructor. Mr. Mann says. “I love doing this. I always learn something while teaching others.”

The event culminated on Friday with a Spark Tank event, where six teams of innovators pitched their ideas to a U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, and a board of directors comprised of Travis Air Force Base and local community leaders.

“We are thrilled that this year’s Spark Tank includes Spouse Tank participants for the first time, encouraging military spouses to bring their own innovative ideas to the panel,” said Salmi. Stated.

The award for Best Presentation went to Tierra Ekstrom, a first-time participant in the “Spouse Tank” event, whose entry requested a park and playground available to special family members at Travis Air Force Base. was.

The Most Influential Idea award went to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Barnett, 60th Air Port Squadron Passenger Aircraft, for his entry recommending an expansion of baggage conveyors used to load and unload commercial aircraft baggage compartments. service personnel).

The last one is the U.S. Air Force Technical Department. Sergeant Stephen Jogarst, 660th Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III Expeditionary Commander, said his proposal to replace the aging and soon-to-be-end of life Microsoft Access application with Microsoft Power Apps, which can be interconnected across the base, Award-winning spark tank champion with innovative ideas. Probably the entire Air Force.

