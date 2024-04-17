Don’t make this mistake when teaching AI literacy





Artificial intelligence literacy classes should not be limited to high school computer science classes. They should be extended to all content areas and grade levels, a panel of educators and experts said at an Education Week webinar earlier this month.

We absolutely think this needs to be built into the entire curriculum, said Patti Lewis, senior director of educational and emerging technologies at Digital Promise, a nonprofit that works on issues of equity and technology in schools. says.

Teachers don't necessarily need to use AI-powered tools or all kinds of digital devices to help students better understand how AI works, she added.

Schools can engage in AI literacy practices in ways that are meaningful to younger students, Lewis said. So many examples include building the computational thinking skills you've already been teaching your students for some time without using technology at all.

For example, Lewis explained, students can learn about data collection and analysis and delve into data privacy and ownership without using a device.

Additionally, since generative AI tools often spew out misinformation, students will also learn how to scrutinize the responses they receive and how to identify deepfake videos, photos, and other misinformation created or amplified by AI. We need to understand, added Mountain View Principal Kip Glaser. California high schools were also featured guests on the webinar.

Students need critical thinking skills to evaluate information, Glaser said. You need to do it in a variety of situations so that your students truly understand. [whether] Is what AI generates correct or incorrect?

Teach students how to compare real and fake images

“Teaching AI literacy to school districts that are still unsure of how they want students to use generative AI tools like ChatGPT in their schools” said Bela Cubero, digital teaching and learning consultant for the North Carolina Department of Education. I can do that.''

For example, she said, students can start comparing real images and AI-generated fake images at an early age.

By middle school, students can start using free educational design tools like Canva and Adobe Express to create images and manipulate them using AI. Through that experience, they internalize more easily. [that] Can it be done and how reliable are the results?

And by high school, Cubero said, students are ready to talk about how AI is being used by bad actors, like the Taylor Swift deepfake video. I think high school kids are already talking about it, whether they talked about it in school or not.

None of these activities will require school districts to allow students access to ChatGPT at school, Cubero stressed. Experts recommend that students can learn the most about AI tools when they are used with teacher guidance, but not all school districts are currently satisfied with that. do not have.

She said students can and should learn about AI even if they're not ready to learn with it, or even if you're not ready.

To watch the entire webinar, please register here.

