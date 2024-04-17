Google employee arrested after protest over relations with Israel at executive office





Google employees were arrested on Tuesday after holding a sit-in for more than eight hours at Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's California office to protest the company's relationship with Israel. Some arrests were made following protests at the tech giant's New York office.

The protest is part of a larger national effort by Google employees across the U.S. called “No Tech for Genocide Day of Action,” which includes protests in California and New York, as well as at Google's offices in Seattle. I got it. They were organized by Google employees under the banner of “No Tech for Aparttheid,” a group that claims to represent more than 1,000 Google and Amazon employees.

1 View Gallery

Screenshot of employee sit-in.

(Credit: Twitch)

Protest demands include that Google cancel Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract between Google, Amazon and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and that Amazon and Google stop doing business with Israeli apartheid. , and to stop promoting the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. “Harassment, intimidation, bullying, silencing, and censorship of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Googlers,” and to address the health and safety crisis of Googlers. In response to the crisis, Google employees say they are facing a health and safety crisis for Google employees. Labor to enable genocide.

Nine employees were arrested at both the cloud division's offices in New York and California, a spokesperson for the protesters said. According to the Washington Post, Google ordered the arrests of the protesters and was eventually arrested after the protesters refused to leave voluntarily after being notified by police.

Physically interfering with the work of other employees or blocking access to facilities is a clear violation of policy and will be investigated and action taken, Google spokeswoman Bailey Thomson said. . These employees have been placed on administrative leave and their access to our systems has been blocked. After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement engaged in removing them to ensure the security of the office.

In 2021, about 90 Google employees and about 300 Amazon employees launched a petition to force the tech giant to withdraw its bid for Israel's Nimbus project contract. It states, “Google's contracts with the Israeli military and government will use technology that negatively impacts the Palestinian people.” Expected to be created by Google employees. ”

As part of the project, Google and Amazon have committed to setting up large-scale cloud computing centers in the country within two years. The project will enable Israeli government ministries and other entities to transfer servers and services to locally provided cloud data centers. Prior to the agreement, Israel used cloud services provided by Google and AWS data centers in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Frankfurt.

Google previously fired an employee in March who disrupted Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev's speech at the Calcalists Mind the Tech Conference in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/ryldympec The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos