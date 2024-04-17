Technology spinoff allows Providence to increase development of three new app features to 40 per year





Providence is a health system based in Renton, Washington. Praia Health Platform announced in October will be spun out of Providence, secures first customer outside of Providence, and more than a dozen digital health partners will join Praia's digital ecosystem . Providence operates her 52 hospitals and 800 clinics in her seven states: Alaska, Montana, Oregon, Washington, California, New Mexico and Texas.

Praia Healthmarkets is a digital health platform. This is the story of Prior Health and its innovative technology.

problem

While a proven strategic approach in other consumer-facing industries, introducing a “digital flywheel” effect into healthcare systems is primarily a challenge to healthcare systems that are deeply entrenched in traditional electronic health record systems. Andy said it is essentially impossible due to the dependencies required. said Chu, Providence's senior vice president of product and technology innovation.

“Digital experiences that require access to patient medical records are severely limited by the legacy architecture of EHRs and the constraints of closed systems,” he explained. “For this reason, universal patient portals such as MyChart have become the de facto standard for digital interactions between patients and healthcare systems, and these experiences are limited to only patient healthcare interactions.

“This is clearly a problem because 80 to 90 percent of health outcomes depend on factors other than medical intervention,” he continued. “To support our communities, health systems have expanded their offerings to include programs, services, and resources that positively impact health outcomes, but incorporating these offerings into EHR patient portals is challenging. Creating and maintaining custom apps is extremely difficult and expensive, which reflects the full breadth of our offering.”

Praia Health was designed to solve these complex barriers to digital transformation.

suggestion

The promise is to help Praia Health create a “digital flywheel” for the Providence health system, turning web and mobile apps into new scalable channels for delivering a highly personalized system. Chu explained that the plan was to do so.

“This platform is designed to help health systems deliver practical, scalable and impactful in-house and third-party solutions to consumers,” he said. “Through Praia Health's ecosystem capabilities, health systems drive awareness and engagement of their solutions and reduce acquisition costs.

“We expected this platform to become the foundational technology for the digital transformation of organizations,” he continued. “Through digital, we can now optimize the current patient experience, advance existing programs, expand services to include new lines of business for consumers, and direct users to self-service support pathways for each use case. Masu.”

deal with challenges

The Praia Health Platform is used by Providence's Digital Innovation Group and the health system's marketing team to power Providence and Providence Swedish's mobile and web applications. These logged-in digital experiences allow patients to access her EHR, schedule appointments, pay bills, and see recommendations for programs, services, and resources that are relevant to them.

“The first step in the implementation was a 'lift and shift' to Praia Health's Secure Patient Identity service (SPI),” Chu explained. “Post-migration, SPI will transparently support all signed-in digital experiences on the system, including branded mobile and web apps, patient portal apps, and internally created and third-party applications.

“As we modernize our identities, Praia Health's PersonStore allows us to securely connect consumer identities with consumer data from across and outside of our organization,” he said. I continued. “We then use the Praia Health Platform API to integrate the platform's functionality into our consumer-facing web and mobile experiences, creating dynamic, open and secure experiences that reflect the full scope of our health system.” We created a personalized experience.”

At Praia Health, the digital flywheel is strengthened by adding new capabilities and systems to the platform ecosystem, and the platform supports all consumption related to the healthcare system, whether proprietary or accessed. support the incorporation of user services, programs, systems, resources, or data sources. Through a third party.

“Our initial use cases focused on closing care gaps, billing and financial support, and navigation to self-service capabilities,” Chu said. “But now we are expanding our use cases into digital-first patient communications, courses and classes, wellness centers, clinical research, and even spiritual health.The types of use cases we are adding today include Praia Health That would have never been possible before.”

result

By moving the logged-in digital experience to the Prior Health platform, Providence transformed the economics of providing a highly customized and individualized system to patients.

“Before Praia, our development team was able to deliver perhaps two to three significant new personalization features through the application,” Chu recalls. “This year he offers over 40 services. This new scalability is possible because the Praia Health Consumer Platform does the “heavy lifting” with creating new features and functionality within the login experience.

“Praia Health enables low-code integration with more secure EHRs and streamlines integration with digital experiences through the platform's identity and personalization services,” he continued. “Furthermore, all the individual use cases we have implemented are also showing clear and positive results.”

advice to others

Health systems are fundamentally at an inflection point, and trusted connections between health systems and health care consumers are most vulnerable in an increasingly competitive, decentralized, and decentralized environment, Chu said. Ta.

“Health systems need to take a page from other consumer-facing industries to enable a digital flywheel that drives operational transformation and business model expansion,” he advised. “Digital transformation is now essential to healthcare systems for both patients and caregivers.”

Follow Bill's HIT coverage on LinkedIn: Bill Siwicki Email: [email protected] IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/tech-spinoff-enables-providence-go-building-three-new-app-features-year-40 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos