Google employees protest cloud contract with Israeli government





An anonymous reader cites a Wired report: Dozens of Google employees took to New York City and Sunnyvale, Calif., on Tuesday to protest the company's $1.2 billion contract to provide cloud computing services to the Israeli government. They started occupying a company's office. The sit-ins, organized by the activist group No Tech for Apartheid, are taking place at Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office in Sunnyvale and the 10th floor commons of Google's New York office. The sit-in will be accompanied by outdoor protests at Google offices in New York, Sunnyvale, San Francisco, and Seattle starting at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT. Tuesday's action marks an escalation in a recent series of protests organized by technology workers against the relationship between their employers and the Israeli government, especially in light of Israel's continued attacks on Gaza. Since Hamas killed about 1,100 Israelis on October 7, the IDF has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

More than a dozen people gathered outside Google's offices in New York and Sunnyvale on Tuesday. Those in New York include Eddie Hatfield, a cloud software engineer at Google, who attended Mind the He was fired days after upsetting Google Israel's managing director with “Tech”. Hours after Tuesday's sit-in began, Google security guards began accusing workers of “trespassing” and disrupting work, and while some were encouraged to leave, they vowed to stay until forced out. Some people did. The 2021 deal, known as “Project Nimbus,” involves Google and Amazon working together to provide cloud computing infrastructure and services to departments of the Israeli government. Last week, Time reported that Google's Project Nimbus efforts include providing direct services to the Israel Defense Forces. […]

On March 4, more than 600 other Google employees signed a petition opposing the company's sponsorship of the conference. After Hatfield was fired three days later, Google's trust and safety policy employee Vidana Abdel Khalek resigned from her position in protest of Project Nimbus. And in late March, more than 300 Apple employees signed an open letter alleging retaliation against employees who expressed support for the Palestinians and calling on company executives to show public support for the Palestinians. . Google software engineer Hassan Ibraheem is participating in a sit-in at his local Google office in New York. “This is really the culmination of all our efforts,” he told WIRED. Since joining No Tech for Apartheid in December, Ibraheem said he has participated in weekly “table making” activities held at Google office cafes in New York, Sunnyvale, San Francisco and Mountain View, Calif. It is said that they are doing so. During his lunch break, he holds a placard that says “Ask me a question about Project Nimbus,'' hands out flyers, and answers questions from colleagues. “It's actually shocking how many people at Google don't even know this deal exists,” Ibraheem said. “A lot of people who didn't know about it have since found out about it through us and are understandably upset that this deal exists. They simply didn't know it existed beforehand. That's all.”

