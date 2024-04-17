Concentration of AI companies in south and east of England will prevent leveling up | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Research has found that investment in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) is heavily skewed towards the Golden Triangle of Oxford, Cambridge and London, risking further deepening the UK's existing regional inequalities.

According to the Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW), ministers have promised to level the country and close the gap between the best and worst performing sectors, but the rapid rollout of generative AI and automation will It may thwart your wishes.

A new disruptive indicator developed by the think tank has found that funding for high-tech innovation in the UK is concentrated in narrow areas in the south and east.

When high-tech investments are made, they are heavily concentrated in a few small geographical areas, impacting the outlook for much of the rest of the country, the report said.

The authors found that during the study period, both public and private sector investments tended to follow similar patterns, reinforcing their geographically concentrated nature.

Lead author Bertha Lowenkohl said: “When you hear in the news that the UK has some of the highest levels of tech investment in places like Europe, maybe that's true on a national average, but we know this.” Two, three places. , I only go to 4 places.

These include inner London, the home of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, and East Anglia, home to the high-tech hub of Cambridge University.

From autonomous delivery robots that deliver shopping to your home to AI tools that help lawyers scrutinize a body of case law, automation and large-scale language models like Chat GPT are already transforming many roles. Masu.

Some economists believe these developments could be general-purpose technologies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the economy, comparable to the discovery of electricity or the advent of rail travel.

Professor Philip McCann, from the Productivity Research Institute at the University of Manchester, said the research highlights the importance of government intervention to ensure the benefits of this transformation are shared equitably.

He suggested that the concentration of political power in the UK contributed to the skewed investment patterns.

Mr McCann, who works with IFOW, said the UK remained unusually centralized and had become even more so over the past 40 years, while other developed countries were doing just the opposite. .

Part of the problem is that all the institutional, political, legal, public policy, etc. signals in the state are saying, “If you put your money here, if you put your money here, you're going to get a cumulative process.'' That's what I'm saying.

He called on the government to transfer skills and employment policy to the local level to help local economies adapt to new technologies.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

Get ready for the workday with all the business news and analysis you need each morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The researchers collated information on investments such as venture capital, research and development, and new patents. Although the full picture is only available through 2020, Lowenkohl said more recent data on several factors supported the biases they identified.

She said the patterns we're seeing suggest further inequality will increase in recent years.

The report also includes a readiness index that aims to identify which areas have the skills, infrastructure and other conditions to support high-tech investment.

Our findings show that regional inequalities are less pronounced here, suggesting that existing investment patterns may be unavoidable.

Labor has promised to make AI universally available if it wins the general election, but it is still working out a detailed strategy.

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle told the techUK policy conference last month that new technologies can strengthen democracies if used wisely. The wealth and jobs created by advances in scientific and computing power could then address regional inequalities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/16/clustering-of-ai-firms-in-south-and-east-of-england-will-foil-levelling-up-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos