Google lays off employees, moves some roles overseas as it cuts costs





(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc.'s Google will lay off an unspecified number of employees, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, the latest job cuts at the tech giant as it cuts costs.

A Google spokesperson said the layoffs are not company-wide and affected employees can apply for roles within the company, but declined to say how many employees would be affected or which teams would be involved. Ta.

A small portion of the affected roles will move to locations where the company has investments, including India, Chicago, Atlanta and Dublin.

The layoffs follow a wave of layoffs this year at Google and across the tech and media industries, and are not expected to continue as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. Concerns are growing even more.

“From the second half of 2023 to 2024, many of our teams made changes to improve efficiency and workability, removing layers and aligning resources to the product's biggest priorities.” the official added.

A Business Insider report on Wednesday said employees across multiple teams in Google's real estate and finance divisions were affected. It added that affected finance teams include Google's finance, business services and revenue cash operations.

Business Insider reported that Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, said in an email to employees that the reorganization includes expanding growth into Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

Google laid off hundreds of employees across multiple teams, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, in January as it ramps up investment and builds artificial intelligence products.

CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told employees at the beginning of the year to expect further job cuts.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

