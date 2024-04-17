India rushes to curb PhonePe and Google's dominance in mobile payments





The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the country's widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mobile payments system, has announced various plans this month to develop a strategy to deal with PhonePe and Google's growing dominance in the market. We will meet with top fintech startups. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch about payments in the UPI ecosystem.

Officials said NPCI executives met with representatives of companies such as CRED, Flipkart, FamPay and Amazon to discuss key initiatives aimed at boosting UPI transactions on their respective apps and provide necessary support. He says he plans to understand.

Built by the Confederation of Indian Banks, UPI has become the most popular way for Indians to transact online, with the system said to process more than 10 billion transactions per month.

These new meetings are part of a growing effort to address concerns raised by lawmakers and industry participants about the market power of Google Pay and PhonePe, which together control nearly 86% of UPI transaction volume. (up from 82.5% at the end of 2019). December). Walmart owns more than three-quarters of PhonePe.

Paytm, No. 3 in UPI, saw its market share fall to 9.1% by March 31 from 13% at the end of 2023 following a crackdown by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The meeting came after the central bank expressed “displeasure” to the NPCI over its growing monopoly in the payments sector, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for NPCI declined to comment.

In February, a parliamentary committee called on the Indian government to support the growth of domestic fintech companies that can offer alternatives to PhonePe and Google Pay.

NPCI has long sought to limit the market share of individual UPI service providers to 30%. However, late last year, the group extended the deadline for companies to comply with the directive until the end of December 2024. The organization faces unique challenges in implementing this Directive. We believe that we currently lack the technical mechanisms to do so.

India's central bank is also considering incentive plans aimed at creating a more favorable playing field for emerging UPI players, another person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Separately, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday that the NPCI is encouraging fintech companies to offer incentives to users who make UPI transactions on their respective apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/16/india-scrambles-to-curb-phonepe-and-google-dominance-in-mobile-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos