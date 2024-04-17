How Microsoft helps startups deliver enterprise-ready AI





When it comes to innovation, established companies and startups need each other to succeed. Startups give larger, more mature companies greater agility, reduced risk and easier access to cutting-edge technology. And when a large company buys into a startup's product or service, the startup gains the revenue, stability, and credibility it needs to fuel growth.

But finding and connecting with the right partners can be difficult, especially in new frontiers like AI. Countless AI startups have entered the market in recent years. According to many estimates, that number is now over 10,000. How can companies find the right fit in such a crowded and confusing environment?

In the multi-layered landscape of AI, leading technology companies are bridging the gap between startups and enterprises. Microsoft provides the infrastructure and generative AI models that require large investments. The startup specializes in domain-specific industry-focused applications and tools. Together, we create the right combination to deliver the enterprise-ready AI that businesses need.

As a partner with Microsoft for Startups, I lead the global team for the Pegasus program. I always say this is the best job in the world. Because we can help startups make the most of not only our stack and models, but also our knowledge, experience, and relationships. The Customer Community Program is a place to match businesses and startups to foster exciting new partnerships and co-innovation.

Microsoft for startups

Grow your startup with access to expert guidance

Below are the key areas where I think Microsoft is really adding value in bridging the gap between enterprises and startups in delivering enterprise-ready AI.

Migrate AI startups faster Microsoft helps AI startups migrate even faster

Startups are agile by nature, but AI is taking that to a whole new level. The advent of AI is exploding the need for new use cases and tools, from data hygiene platforms to vector databases. For example, Syntheized, a startup that specializes in approximating datasets using synthetic data, uses AI to help small teams create synthetic data for testing and training faster and better. It says teams can punch above their weight and deliver results similar to much larger teams. Enterprises can deploy AI faster because they can build AI use cases using highly accurate synthetic data without worrying about privacy.

Additionally, Microsoft will give all startups participating in the Pegasus program access to AI models and high-performance GPU clusters in the Microsoft cloud to help them quickly develop and test their solutions. Having access to this kind of infrastructure and foundational support gives startups extra power to move from ideation to production even faster. Also, if your startup has an app or service in production and ready to go to market on Microsoft Azure, include it to generate more leads and accelerate your sales cycle. You can check whether or not.

Specialization is differentiation: Microsoft helps startups focus and refine

Startups differentiate themselves by specializing in one thing and doing it better than everyone else, and must resist the temptation to expand broadly to meet the needs of every potential customer. . Microsoft helps startups focus on their core competencies by providing domain-specific guidance, mentorship, and co-innovation opportunities.

For example, Pangea Datas' new AI-powered product helps uncover patient characteristics and map disease trajectories by identifying key patterns from patient records and understanding the relationships between them. Microsoft helped Pangea Data connect with users and build trust with their solutions. This enabled the UK National Health Service and his two global pharmaceutical companies to discover six times more undiagnosed and incorrectly coded cachectic cancer patients.

Holistic AI has created a governance platform to fully manage your AI systems, including discovery and inventory, risk mapping, risk mitigation, monitoring, and compliance readiness. Their diverse team brings together global expertise across a variety of disciplines, including data science, machine learning, law, and policy. Through our Pegasus program, we continually work with companies to explore new use cases that enable growth while focusing on our core competencies in governance, risk management, and compliance.

Enterprise solutions need to be enterprise ready and Microsoft knows how to get there

Enterprises have complex technology environments that cannot be simply removed and replaced to make way for AI, so startups must provide solutions that integrate seamlessly. When we created Microsoft Copilot for our business applications, we had zero customers. Startups in the Pegasus program are now learning from our experience.

Weights & Biases, an AI developer platform, not only aims to create seamlessly integrating solutions for enterprise customers, but it also takes the same approach to integrating AI itself. They found that most customers view AI as something that improves what they're already doing and enhances their core product, rather than creating an end-to-end machine learning product. This is how we approach the use of AI as well. Innovative technologies like AI instinctively think big. Many companies have it. But rather than approaching AI as a way to change the entire business, we're primarily looking at investments that help teams be more productive.

And of course, trust is something that is difficult for startups to build on their own. Microsoft stakes its reputation on trust, so customers know that startups in the Pegasus program are also trustworthy. Global manufacturer Mars shared that Microsoft is the gateway to his ecosystem of startups and that every collaboration is a map to success.

Find the right enterprise-ready AI startup for your business

A successful combination of AI startups and leading technology companies can create a virtuous cycle of co-innovation and co-creation, where both sides learn from, complement, and strengthen each other. Together, we can deliver enterprise-ready AI solutions that are faster, smarter, and more reliable.

If you think your company could benefit from working with us and the AI ​​startups we support, join the Pegasus Customer Community today. Get access to exclusive programs and resources, including pre-vetted, enterprise-ready AI startup solutions, and let Microsoft help you find the best talent. Visit Microsoft AI for news, announcements, customer stories, and more.

Tom Davis is a partner at Microsoft for Startups, focused on delivering business value to strategic startups in vertical industry segments and emerging AI use cases. You can read more blogs by Tom on the Microsoft for Startups blog.

