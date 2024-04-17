Resurgent startup ExPost wins $8 million from DOE in bid to improve battery recycling





Published on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

ExPost Technology, a member of Cohort 1 of Resurgence, has been awarded $8 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the development of advanced mobile mechanical systems for preconditioning consumer electronics and batteries .

The startup's patent-pending process, Purification and Reclamation Integrated Materials Engineering (PRIME), removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials, allowing them to be reused. The DOE grant will help support that first step: the development of a way to pre-process batteries without creating fire hazards or leaking toxic substances.

In order to properly recycle batteries, we want to introduce a system that can reduce the risk not only of fire but also of the chemicals inside the batteries, said Weikang Li, ExPost's chief technology officer. It is very exciting to receive this opportunity from the DOE.

The funding will allow ExPost to expand its team and build connections with various companies to install systems in recycling centers, with the startup looking to scale its technology.

“With this grant, we will be able to truly address a high-cost problem that poses no extra environmental concerns,” said Zheng Chen, co-founder of ExPost and professor of nanoengineering at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). “We aim to demonstrate improved recycling technology that is currently available.” The team met for the first time.

Lee previously worked as a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Shirley Meng, Zebre Endowed Professor in Energy Technology at UCSD, before taking up her current position as professor of molecular engineering at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. At ExPost, she serves as a scientific advisor.

Her research group, the Energy Storage and Conversion Institute, will support research and development work on battery electrolyte handling and extraction through the sub-award and provide scientific support to the project.

Specifically, Meng will guide postdocs and students in conducting practical work to examine and improve battery recycling processes to improve safety and environmental friendliness. This is critical for a better and safer environment and will contribute to a more robust supply chain for materials critical to domestic battery manufacturing, Li explained, adding that Mengs' research group will be working with the industry to improve battery technology. He pointed out that he has a track record of developing related tools and methods.

The UChicago team is excited to work with ExPost on some of the toughest challenges in battery recycling and upcycling. “We will work closely together to perform advanced characterization of recycled anode and cathode materials to ensure quality for battery remanufacturing,” Meng said. We want to make lithium-ion batteries truly circular and sustainable, reducing costs and carbon emissions.

Designing a better recycling process requires expertise not only in battery design but also in chemicals and materials, Li said of the ExPost team's collective knowledge. In addition to UCSD and his UChicago, the startup also benefits from collaborations with Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Akron. Other partners include Underwriter Laboratories and Carbon Critical. If we all come together, this project will be successful, Lee said.

This award is part of a $125 million funding program to increase consumer participation in battery recycling programs, improve the economics of consumer battery recycling, and support the establishment of take-back programs. The Federal Advanced Battery Consortium's (FCAB) National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries aims to achieve his 90% recycling of consumer content by 2030.

// The Resurgence Cleantech Accelerator is supported by Deep Tech Ventures at the University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in partnership with the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. Participating startups will gain access to additional funding opportunities, as well as business training and technical advice, first-class facilities, industry mentors, student talent, and venture capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2024/04/17/resurgence-startup-expost-awarded-8m-from-doe-in-bid-to-improve-battery-recycling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos