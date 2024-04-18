Dr. Monica Lee explains the differences in effectiveness and safety of different microneedling techniques





This content was independently created by The American Journal of Managed Care and is not endorsed by the American Academy of Dermatology.

In an interview with the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), Monica Lee, MD, discusses the differences and similarities between traditional and radiofrequency (RF) microneedling, especially from an efficacy and safety standpoint. I explained the points.

Lee is a medical and cosmetic dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia. She co-directed “Advances in Microneedling Technology Around the World” at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

Most notably, she said that depending on the tool used for treatment, using either conventional or RF microneedling can provide comparable results for patients overall. Ta.

transcript

Can you discuss the effectiveness and safety of conventional and radiofrequency microneedling techniques?

This is a question we often think about as colleagues. I have patients, and many of them ask me the difference between radiofrequency microneedling, RF microneedling, and the mechanical microneedling that I mentioned earlier. Mechanical microneedling uses an electric pen to deliver passes and microneedles into the body. skin.

The jury is still out, as it depends on which studies and publications you look at, but overall the results seem to be comparable in terms of the tool and depending on how that treatment is delivered to the patient. It looks like you might get that's what it's used for.

Both RF microneedling and mechanical microneedling require a series of treatments. However, mechanical microneedling is considered to be relatively color-blind, in contrast to radiofrequency microneedling, as no thermal energy is actually supplied during the creation of the microchannels. As such, some argue that this allows for a truly full-skin treatment, resulting in less risk of post-procedure hyperpigmentation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/dr-monica-li-explains-efficacy-safety-differences-between-different-microneedling-techniques The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

