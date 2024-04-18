Franklin College Tech Park development on hold, set to reopen in May





Franklin College's Innovation Park project proposes rezoning 249 acres of PUD along Park Avenue/Greensburg Road and West Umberger Lane.

Offer plan

Franklin College's proposed Tech Park was brought up again at Tuesday's City Planning Commission meeting.

The Franklin College Innovation Park project, proposed for a 249-acre site along Park Avenue/Greensburg Road and West Umberger Lane, was officially opened to the public at the Franklin Planning Commission's March meeting. It was published. The committee heard feedback from neighbors and requested revisions to the project proposal, ultimately concluding with a continuation of the April meeting.

Ice Miller attorney Tim Ochs, who represents Franklin College, asked the commission to discuss the development again on Tuesday. Engineers are still working on updates to the site plan and planned unit development ahead of the meeting, and Professor Ochs said Franklin College will give both the commission and the public ample time to review the changes. He said it was not appropriate to ask the committee to hear the proposal.

Since the last meeting, the plans have been updated as requested by the Planning Commission, and project officials met with city planners last Friday. After that meeting, engineers began working on further changes, which had not yet been finalized or made available for everyone to see before the meeting, Ochs said.

The committee again continued development and unanimously resolved to take up the issue at its May 21st meeting.

Ochs said the university's goal is to have an updated plan ready within days of the meeting, which could take a month for the public and committee to consider.

The university is requesting that the land be rezoned as a planned unit development (PUD) to include single-family homes, apartments, mixed-use space, office and innovation space, and an area set aside for future university buildings. . This area is currently zoned Residential-Suburban 1 and Residential-Traditional 1, but is currently used as agricultural land.

Initial concept plans submitted to the commission include 24 acres of mixed-use space, 64 acres of innovation and office space, 35 acres of single-family homes, 11 acres of attached homes, 14 acres of multifamily homes, and 30 acres. It is. Future Spaces at Franklin College. The plan also includes park space, protecting wetlands along Park Avenue and a wooded area on Umberger Lane.

Committee members expressed optimism about the innovation park's potential at their March meeting, but several amendments, including larger lots in single-family residential zones and a lower limit on the number of units that can be located in attached residential zones, were proposed. We asked the university to consider this. There is currently a limit of 8 units.

