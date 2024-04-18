Google fires 28 employees following series of protests: Read the memo





Google on Wednesday fired 28 employees following a series of protests over working conditions and the company's contract to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government and military, according to an internal memo seen by CNBC. That's what it means.

The news comes after nine Google employees were charged with trespassing on Tuesday night after holding sit-ins at the company's offices in New York and Sunnyvale, Calif., including a protest at Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office. The announcement was made the day after he was arrested.

Some of the workers arrested in New York and Sunnyvale told CNBC earlier Wednesday that they were locked out of their work accounts and offices during the protests, were given time off, and waited to return to work until contacted. He said he was told to do so. According to human resources personnel.

A memo sent Wednesday night by Chris Rakow, Google's vice president of global security, told Google employees: “As a result of our investigation, we have today terminated the employment of 28 employees who were found to be involved. We will continue to investigate.” We will take measures as necessary.” . ”

The arrests, which were streamed live on Twitch by protesters, followed rallies in front of Google offices in New York, Sunnyvale and Seattle that drew hundreds of protesters, officials said. The protests were led by the No Technology for Apartheid organization and Project Nimbus, which provides cloud computing services including AI tools, data centers and other cloud infrastructure to the Israeli government and military. It focused on the joint $1.2 billion deal between Google and Amazon.

“Tonight, Google indiscriminately fired more than 20 workers, including some of our workers who did not directly participate in yesterday's historic 10-hour sit-in protests on both coasts.” Tech for Apartheid said in a statement: “Despite the fact that we have been organizing against Project Nimbus for years, we have yet to hear from a single executive regarding our concerns. Employees have the right to peacefully protest their working conditions. These terminations were clearly retaliatory.”

Sunnyvale protesters sat in Kurian's office for more than nine hours before being arrested, writing demands on Kurian's whiteboard and wearing shirts that read “Googlers Against Genocide.” was. In New York, demonstrators sat in a common area on the third floor. Five workers in Sunnyvale and four in New York state were arrested.

“On a personal level, I am opposed to Google awarding any military contract, regardless of which government it partners with or what the specific nature of the contract is,” the Washington-based company said. Chayne Anderson, a software engineer at Google Cloud, told CNBC early Wednesday. “And I hold that opinion because Google is an international company and no matter what military branch you're in, there's always going to be people on the receiving end…Google's employee base and… These are the people who are represented by the user base.'' Anderson flew to Sunnyvale to protest at Kurian's office and was among the workers arrested Tuesday.

“Google Cloud uses publicly available cloud computing services to support many governments in the countries in which we operate, including the government of Israel,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday night. “This initiative is not directed at sensitive persons or individuals.” Classified workloads or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence. ”

The demonstrations show that Google is facing increasing pressure from workers who oppose military uses of AI and cloud technology. Last month, Google Cloud engineer Eddie Hatfield interrupted a keynote speech by Google's managing director of Israel operations and said, “We refuse to build technology that promotes genocide.” Mr. Hatfield was subsequently fired. The same week, a company message board was shut down after a Google employee posted a comment about military contracts with Israel. A spokesperson at the time described the posts as “divisive content that is disruptive to the workplace.”

On October 7, Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostages. The next day, Israel declared war and began a siege of Gaza, cutting off access to electricity, food, water, and fuel. At least 33,899 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since that day, the enclave's Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday. In January, the United Nations Supreme Court rejected genocide charges against Israel by South Africa.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has reportedly sought consulting services from Google to expand access to Google Cloud services. According to the New York Times, Google Photos is one of the platforms used by the Israeli government to conduct surveillance in Gaza.

“I think what happened yesterday is proof that Google's attempts to suppress all voices opposing this deal are not only not working, but are actually having the opposite effect,” said former Googler. said Ariel Collen, an employee who resigned in 2022 after leading the contract effort. He opposes the Project Nimbus deal, he told CNBC earlier Wednesday. “In reality, it’s just creating more upset, more anger, more engagement.”

The New York sit-in began at noon ET and ended around 9:30 p.m. ET. Hasan Ibraheem, a New York City-based Google software engineer and one of the arrested workers, said security guards began working to remove the two-story banner about an hour into the protest. asked the person.

“I realized, 'Oh, my workplace is so complicit in this genocide, and I have a responsibility to take a stand against it,'” Ibraheem told CNBC earlier Wednesday. Ibraheem added, “The fact that I'm receiving money from Google and Israel, the fact that I'm paying Google, which is receiving a portion of that money, weighs very heavily on me.'' ” he added.

The New York workers were released from the police station about four hours later.

The workers are also protesting working conditions, demanding that the company stop harassing, threatening, bullying, silencing, and censoring Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees, and that the company stop harassing, intimidating, bullying, silencing, and censoring Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees, and that the company stop harassing, threatening, bullying, silencing, and censoring Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees. “Address workers whose safety is at risk, especially Google Cloud employees.” They are facing more potential repercussions for their work, according to a campaign release.

A Google spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday night that “a small number of employee protesters entered and disrupted several of our locations.” “Physically interfering with the work of other employees and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our company's policies and is completely unacceptable conduct. Law enforcement After refusing to do so, we engaged in the removal of employees to ensure the safety of our offices. So far, the individual investigations that led to the termination of 28 employees have been concluded and we will continue to investigate. We will take action as necessary.”

Read the full memo below.

google employee,

Some of you may have seen reports yesterday that there were protests in some of our offices. Unfortunately, many employees brought their events to our buildings in New York and Sunnyvale. They took over office space, defaced our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Googlers. Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made colleagues feel threatened. We have investigated the employees involved and blocked their access to our systems. Those who refused to leave were arrested by law enforcement and removed from the office.

As a result of the investigation, today we have terminated 28 employees who were found to be involved. We will continue to investigate and respond as necessary.

This type of behavior has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it. This is a clear violation of multiple policies that all employees must abide by, including our Code of Conduct and our Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Issues policies.

We are a business, and all Googlers are expected to read our policies and apply them to their behavior and communications at work. The vast majority of our employees are doing the right thing. If you're one of the few who think we'll overlook violations of our policies, think again. We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to enforce our long-standing policies and take action against disruptive behavior, up to and including termination.

They should expect to hear more from their leaders about standards of behavior and discourse in the workplace.

Chris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/18/google-terminates-28-employees-after-series-of-protests-read-the-memo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos