Google Maps' new EV feature is here. Here's how to use it:





Google announced a new feature in its Maps app designed to help electric car drivers find charging locations.

This update includes tools to help drivers find nearby chargers with real-time information on availability and charging speeds, the ability to find charging stops on long road trips, and the ability to locate chargers in parking lots and garages. Contains more detailed instructions on how to find it.

Google plans to start rolling out these features in the coming months, according to a blog post. For some people, the first thing that comes to mind is someone who drives a car equipped with Google Built-in, the company's driving assistance software. Last month, Google updated its other route-finding app, Waze, with information about EV chargers.

The update addresses one of the biggest concerns Americans have when owning an electric vehicle: finding a place to charge. Range anxiety remains a major barrier to EV sales, especially for drivers who don't own a home. According to a 2023 University of Maryland Washington Post poll, about half of people who don't drive an EV said they think it would be very or very difficult to find a place to charge.

Electric vehicles account for about 7% of new car sales in the U.S., and some experts believe this could be the tipping point where electric vehicles quickly proliferate and take over the market. But lately, the EV market seems to be cooling down. Sales slowed in the first quarter of this year.

In addition to building more charging stations, companies can develop apps to help drivers find chargers, said Stephanie Valdez Streety, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive. He said it can make driving easier. This could be very helpful in alleviating some of the anxiety around charging, she said.

Find available EV charging stations

For electric car drivers who need a last-minute charge, Google is developing a feature that will help them find nearby chargers, providing up-to-date information about the number of ports available and charging speeds. The company says the feature will eventually be available to all drivers, but initially it will be available to drivers with Google built in.

Plan a road trip with an EV charging station

The Maps update will allow EV owners with Google Built-in to plan where to power up during long-distance trips with multiple stops, such as cross-country road trips. This feature accesses information about your car's battery life and suggests the best places to charge.

The company also announced a search feature that allows travelers to search for hotels with electric vehicle chargers.

Find hard-to-find EV charging stations

Some EV chargers are tucked into hard-to-find corners of parking lots. Maps updates crowdsource information from Google reviewers to generate more detailed instructions on how to get to your charger. According to the company's blog post, those instructions could be something like, “Enter the underground parking garage and follow the signs toward the exit.” Turn right just before exiting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/2024/04/17/google-maps-electric-vehicles-stations-charging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos