Legacy technology is holding back insurers from innovation, report says

Legacy technology systems and infrastructure are hindering the adoption of digital tools and new ways of working in insurance companies. That's the consensus of nearly half of 200 insurance executives recently surveyed by EPAM Systems, a digital transformation services and product engineering firm.

Additionally, a third (39%) of all respondents representing both the commercial and consumer sectors said legacy technology is slowing innovation and change across their business, and 34% said legacy technology is slowing down innovation and change across their business. respondents said that this is hindering their ability to bring new products and services to market quickly. Less than half of companies believe they are ahead of the curve in key areas of business evolution.

This is an industry-wide challenge, regardless of market, class or region, and despite significant advances in technology adoption, according to a new 24-page report produced by EPAM Systems and supported by London. , remains the biggest deterrent for insurance companies. the study.

Like many insurance companies, we have many legacy systems, including monolithic policy management systems, but we need to do more with our data and deliver the digital journeys our colleagues, customers, and partners are looking for. These need to be modernized and dismantled. Ian Wrigglesworth, chief technology officer at insurance company Hiscox UK, said in a report titled 'Digital modernization in insurance: how to drive progress for your organization'. A well-designed componentized architecture not only increases throughput and speed of change, but also makes it easier to build an API layer that facilitates integration with partners.

The report covers the emergence of new technologies (including artificial intelligence), the integration of data and analytics into decision-making, and the shift to more agile business practices, as well as how insurers are preparing to take the next step. We also provide practical guidance to help you understand your needs. A digital journey.

Extending legacy technology issues are a lack of digital leadership (38% identified as a critical issue), misalignment between business and IT (38%), and a business case for transformation, according to the report. (35%). Lack of funding (34%) and inadequate management support (32%).

Understanding the economic value of IT, not just in terms of simple cost savings, but also how it makes your company more competitive, more attractive to customers, and how it increases data transparency. , we need to think about how we can achieve results using data. In her report, Natasha Davydova, chief information officer at Paris-based multinational insurance company AXA, points to ways to improve value, including through the use of technology. For example, it is difficult to find a positive business case for cloud as a pure technology project. The impact on the business, whether it can do things more efficiently and effectively on the business side, whether it can help the business grow faster or respond to customers faster. Focusing on the impact makes it a positive business case. Respond to changing demands.

