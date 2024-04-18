Google fires 28 employees in protest of cloud agreement with Israel





Google on Wednesday fired 28 employees who took part in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud contract with the Israeli government that also includes Amazon.

Employees of both companies argue that the deal gives Israel's security services access to advanced technology that could help kill or harm Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The Intercept and Time reported that Project Nimbus provides services that can be stolen by the Israel Defense Forces.

The 28 layoffs Google has confirmed come after nine employees who staged sit-in protests at Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office in Sunnyvale, California, and the company's offices in New York were detained by police late Tuesday. It happened a few hours later. All nine of these workers, along with 19 other protesters, were fired.

Google spokeswoman Anna Kowalczyk said in a statement that the company is closing its doors to employees after an internal investigation concluded that the employees were suspected of physically interfering with the work of other employees and preventing access to company facilities. He said the employee was fired. She added that after refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement worked to remove them to ensure the security of the office. Nimbus' contract does not cover classified or military work, she said.

Tuesday's action against Project Nimbus came as the reported Palestinian death toll from Israeli Defense Forces attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip reached more than 34,000. The military offensive began after Hamas killed about 1,100 Israelis on October 7.

Google's sit-in was accompanied by more than 100 protesters, including many Google employees, outside offices in New York, Sunnyvale, and Seattle. Google's Kowalczyk characterized employee participation as minimal.

Google's workforce is made up of the majority of its parent company Alphabet's employees, with a reported number of over 180,000 employees as of the end of 2023. Several protesters at Google's New York office told WIRED that there is support within the company beyond those who directly participated in Tuesday's protests.

Jane Chan, a spokeswoman for No Tech for Apartheid, a coalition of tech workers, Muslim and Jewish-led activist groups M Power Change and Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized the protest. He said some of the fired workers were involved in far less provocative behavior than those who were laid off. occupied office.

She said some simply participated in the outdoor protest and accepted T-shirts distributed by organizers. Some people jumped around outside and stood close to protesters to ensure safety.

Zelda Montez, now a former YouTube software engineer, said she was arrested after occupying Google's New York office for more than 10 hours, accusing the company of violating U.S. legal protections for its workers.

Montes says it's clear that Google is acting illegally to deter workers from organizing by retaliating against workers who weren't arrested. I'm disappointed in how evil Google is, but I'm not surprised that they're more furious about their employees sitting calm than they are about technology killing people.

Google's Kowalczyk said the Nimbus contract is not aimed at workloads related to weapons or intelligence agencies.

