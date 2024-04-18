Google calls police on employees protesting contract with Israel





A spokesperson for No Tech For Apartheid told Gizmodo that nine Google employees were arrested in New York City and Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday night after several hours of sit-in protests against the company's contract with Israel. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. Google announced it had cut off access to protesters and placed these employees on administrative leave.

Physically interfering with the work of other employees or blocking access to our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and we will investigate and take action, a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo on Wednesday. stated in an email to. These employees have been placed on administrative leave and their access to our systems has been blocked. After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement engaged in removing them to ensure the security of the office.

The New York City Police Department confirmed to Gizmodo that four protesters were arrested for illegally entering Google's New York headquarters on Tuesday night. The Sunnyvale Police Department did not immediately respond to the call, which was placed outside of normal business hours. A spokesperson for the protesters said all nine Google employees had been released from custody as of Wednesday morning.

Google employees protested the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract to provide AI and cloud computing services to the Israeli government and military. The sit-in lasted for hours, with large crowds gathering outside Google's headquarters for onlookers to protest against the company's alleged involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian war.

No Tech for Apartheid, which has faced extreme opposition within Google, said on Wednesday it faced new hostility from online members of the tech community. At X, many people revolted against these protesting employees, calling this a recent fiasco.

Andreesheen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen said in a tweet Tuesday that the company is literally being overrun by a mob of employees.

In another tweet, LibsOfTikTok founder Chaya Lajcik said all of these entitled brats should be fired on the spot.

This is what happens when you're a DEI company, another said.

The nine employees placed on administrative leave are the latest to be fined for protesting Google's contract with Israel. Last month, 23-year-old Google software engineer Eddie Hatfield was fired for disrupting a presentation to executives and shouting, “Apartheid doesn't need technology!” At a technology conference in Israel. Hatfield told Gizmodo on Tuesday that we'll have to wait and see if more protests follow these sit-ins.

