Free Delta game emulator for iPhone now available on Apple App Store





The app is the first significant, officially licensed game emulator for the iPhone since Apple started allowing it to be used, and it has a wide range of games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System to the Nintendo 64 (and even the Sega Genesis). It features a wide range of console emulations. Nintendont games).

Delta developer Riley Testut told The Verge in an email that the app is identical to the version that debuted on AltStore PAL. The app features on-screen buttons that change its layout and appearance to suit the system it emulates.

Delta can turn your iPhone into a pseudo-Nintendo DS or GBA.Image: Riley Testutto

It also supports Bluetooth controllers such as the Xbox One Series S and PS5 controllers, and the app lets you customize the layout and set up additional buttons like quick save states (basically any Sometimes you can pause the game and load the game from that point (later), or you can fast-forward through the classic game, often seeing an endless stream of unskippable cutscenes and startup logos. Masu.

Delta also works with some of Nintendo's more exotic input methods, like the gyroscope in WarioWare: Twisted. Or Mike his control of Nintendo DS games like Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (OBJECTION!).

Delta also has other features, such as the ability to automatically retrieve a game's box art and customize that art using a built-in database or your own custom images, and allows users to import controller skins. or create your own. It also supports NES, SNES, and N64 multiplayer (up to 4 players) and his AirPlay streaming.

A few other emulators have beaten Delta, including an emulator called iGBA that directly plagiarized the Testuts GBA4iOS code, and an NES emulator called Bimmy. However, neither of them lasted long. Apple pulled iGBA for violating App Store rules for spam and copyright, and the developers of Bimmys were given a snub in light of Nintendo's recent crackdown on emulators.

Notably, the Testuts app isn't new. He released his 1.0 version of his Delta in 2019 alongside his original AltStore which replaced the jailbreak. That said, this app has already had five years of iterations of features and bug fixes, so it could be one of the most sophisticated emulation experiences on your iPhone for some time.

Updated April 17, 2024, 12:45 PM ET: Updated to reflect that Delta is now available in the App Store.

