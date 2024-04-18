What Nextcloud needs improvement from Google partners – General





Hello everyone,

I've been working as a Google Workspace specialist for 10 years. I also did MS365. Professionally, I'm a Google Partner.

But I had been hoping for a reliable European alternative for a long time. I believe that sovereign data is becoming increasingly important, not to mention choice and fair competition. Unfortunately, having tested several services (Proton, Infomaniak's K-suite), it is my opinion that none of them come close to what Microsoft and Google offer. Synology seems to have a good suite, but it's proprietary and limited to specific hardware.

NextCloud is probably the closest suite considering it offers a wealth of apps. However, it seems like there are still some big caveats in terms of fundamentals that need to be addressed before offering it to larger enterprises.

We were hoping to be able to discuss them here in hopes of gaining visibility into when those developments will occur and perhaps prioritizing their development in the community. I believe these feature ideas were discussed individually, but I was expecting a broader strategy discussion.

I would like to think about some things that, in my opinion, need improvement.

Administrators focus on things that are easy to implement, maintain, and manage on a daily basis.

Creating a user does not simultaneously create an account on the mail server, making day-to-day implementation and maintenance very complex. I believe I need to build a ready-to-use email server with support for configuring MX, DKIM, SPF, DMARC policies, etc.

The same goes for mobile apps. Companies can't afford to spend time downloading separate apps and configuring each user's phone to access his IMAP server, his Caldav server, etc. Nextcloud requires dedicated apps for email, calendar, and contacts, as well as document items. You should only need to download once and log in once.

I previously tried installing Nextcloud on a Linux machine, but it was never easy for a beginner. I recently signed up for the Ionoss service and it's much easier to implement. My understanding is that Ionos transparently updates apps and maintains the system. However, some of the additional features seem quite annoying. For example, how do I create a backup of my emails, documents, and entire system? Apparently I need to run the command line, and I need to log out the user. This should be built right into the admin console for use by administrators. It's also clear that his Nextcloud providers, such as Ionos, have backup and recovery systems in place in case their servers fail.

Some apps with seemingly simple UIs don't work well. I still haven't been able to manage how to import his one photo into the Photos app (the loading bar just doesn't work).

in the long run

In the long run, I think there are a lot of features that will help Nextcloud compete. Obviously, this requires a lot of work to implement.

MDM to manage devices (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux). At least when it comes to authentication, basic security features, and app deployment on Android and Nextcloud browsers. A home-bake version of Chromium that syncs features, data, and more with user accounts on Nextcloud, a home-bake version of Android with an open source app store, and improved integration of Nextcloud with third-party services with CyanogenMod and some manufacturers. Brands that may be affiliated?

