



Replaced Google Analytics with Plausible for AINIRO.IO. It's only been a week, but I'm very excited so far. First of all, Plausible does not use cookies, so you can completely remove all cookie disclaimers and pop-ups that existed due to GDPR. Second, the site's load time score has improved significantly. This will improve the user experience for your website visitors by 10 times and at the same time ensure that her website is 100% compliant with his GDPR laws.

GA is a smoking pile of garbage

Anyone who knows anything about software development and Google Analytics knows that it's basically garbage software. In fact, everything Google does is garbage. They violate all industry best practices in most of their front-end JavaScript code. For example, we write blocking JavaScript, sprinkle document.write in our code, and basically add code that even a junior developer wouldn't be able to write. Of course, no one knows what they're doing in the backend code because 100% of it is closed source.

For example, adding reCAPTCHA front-end JavaScript to a page will cause the page to drop by 20 points as measured by Page Speed ​​Insight. There's no polite way to say this, and I'm not even sure if I should. Because sometimes the truth needs to be revealed.

Google Analytics is garbage technology!

simplicity

As a software developer by trade, I also have to understand marketing to sell my AI chatbot Plausible, which is a billion times less complex and easier to understand. I'm 100% confident that Google Analytics has tons of functionality that Plausible doesn't, but that's the point. I understand Plausible and can quickly find what I'm looking for.

Another advantage is that Plausible doesn't keep crashing your web browser like GA does.What I remembered was

Did I mention that Google's frontend code is garbage?

Open Source

Plausible is also 100% open source. I personally use the cloud version. First, I don't want to spend days configuring a Kubernetes cluster. Secondly, because I like the idea of ​​paying a little more. Plus, it's only $10 a month, so it won't break the bank. There's also a 30-day trial version if you want to try before you buy.

However, the idea that there is an open source alternative to Google Analytics feels very good to me personally. Especially considering it's probably billions of times better than GA's junkware.

water the good things

I love highlighting great products. Just to clarify, I am not affiliated with Plausible in any way. I'm writing this simply because I love Plausibles products and think they deserve to see the light of day. They don't know I'm writing this, but if I publish it, they might respond on LinkedIn or Facebook.

But in order for great products to grow and thrive, we also need to shine a light on the problematic junkware that replaces them. And while Google Analytics fails on every important measurable metric, Plausible simply wins by a landslide, at least so far…

I've only been using Plausible for a week, so my thoughts may change over time. However, if you read this article in the future, please post a comment asking if you still like it. If it passes the test of time and I'm still a supporter six months from now, I think everyone can rest assured that Plausible will win even if Google fails on every measurable metric. Masu. If you want to try it out, please see the link below.

Edit – And yes, I tried my best to SEO optimize this article. As a result, over time you will be able to score on all the good keywords and hopefully, collectively as a species, we can rid the world of the junkware known as . “Google Analytics”…

