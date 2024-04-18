HBCU innovation is at the heart of this founder's mission





Kiante Bush recalls her days working at the Burlington Coat Factory, but admits that job has little relevance to her current role.

Now an HBCU founder, technology consulting manager, and champion, he has pursued enough work to be named DC's 2023 Technology Community Leader of the Year. Despite moving from retail to technology and entrepreneurship support, the 30-year-old sprinkles retail glamor on his resume, highlighting the supply chain and logistics knowledge he gained from his time at department stores. .

Mr. Busch also boasts extensive experience at companies such as Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, JP Morgan, and Northrop Grumman. His academic achievements are equally impressive, as he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Morgan State University and earned his MBA in a dual study program with Johns Hopkins University, graduating with honors. .

Currently, Mr. Bush is the founder of Venture for THEM, an accelerator and resource for minority founders (particularly early-stage technology entrepreneurs from HBCUs such as Morgan State University), which provides funding, mentorship, and work. The focus is on the shop.

He and his team also created the HBCUniverse Summit, which celebrates the future of entrepreneurship and innovation. The event in February this year attracted over 300 participants and his 20 speakers, involved over 10 government recruitment agencies, and provided funding to a large number of student and graduate entrepreneurs. Did.

In short, Bush is a busy man.

It's definitely a journey and kind of balancing both, Bush said, adding: [Johnny] Graham and his team are there. They sponsored the HBCUniverse Rocket Pitch contest.

After some wins last year, read about how he seized this moment, his advice for founders balancing a venture with a full-time job, and even the lessons he learned as a father. please look. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Black founders often face challenges securing funding, even if they receive other types of recognition. What inspired you to build on your local and nationally recognized successes and enhance the HBCUniverse Summit in 2023?

To be honest, Technical.ly partially inspired that. Even right after I won the DC Tech Community Leader of the Year award, I was thinking: It's an honor, but we just have to keep things moving. It was like a fire lit inside me and I was like, “Okay, this can't just be a show or something cute that happened in just one year, but what's next?” . How can we continue to be champions for our communities, champions for HBCUs, champions for Black and brown spaces in technology innovation and entrepreneurship?

Another inspiration is [that] Our team was a finalist for the Black Ambition Award. So the idea was kind of conceptualized while I was in New York. We were having dinner with Pharrell, Felecia Hatcher of Black Ambition, and a bunch of other really crazy innovators. And they were talking about how, in the midst of all these no's that we've received, this is our big yes and how to take advantage of this moment and take advantage of this moment. . That really touched my heart. So I came home and thought I had to do something big. For example, while people are watching Venture for THEM, they're watching our team through this Black Ambition award.

What advice do you have for founders who are balancing a full-time job and a venture?

It may be a struggle. However, I recently came across something interesting. It read, “The most successful people fail more often than most people try.” And that resonated with me. Because it seems real. You have to fail. Some of the things I worked on didn't match up at all to what I had in mind because they weren't balanced. But I just had the tenacity to pivot and be like, I failed, this wasn't what I expected, but let's try this. Or you can change direction and expand within the same scope of work.

So all I can say is: Fail fast, fail fast, and come from a place of passion. As exhausting as I am trying to balance the two, the only thing that keeps me going is my passion for bridging the gap between Black and brown founders.

You are also a new father. Are there more lessons to be learned from fatherhood?

My 6 week old daughter Jordyn is amazing. She has taught me a lot about her perseverance and she continues to strive to build her legacy for her as well.

What’s next for Venture for THEM?

We are gearing up for the four-month HBCU All-Star Accelerator. Throughout that period, we typically select five of his HBCU founders, whether students or alumni, who will receive non-dilutive funding at the end of the program. Also, throughout their four months, we connect them with executive mentors and a variety of things like workshops and tons of resources.

Our CTO Jeff [Scruggs] is still developing the app. It is currently in the prototype stage, but we hope to release it by the end of the year.

We look forward to the next production of HBCUniverse in September.

What do you do outside of work?

See different places, try different foods, and learn about different cultures. I love to travel. It's probably one of the things at the top of my list. I also love music.

