VOSMOS showcases Indian innovation at Event Tech Live in Las Vegas





VOSMOS, a division of Kestone Integrated Marketing Services and powered by virtual experience solutions provider CL Educate, is proud to announce its participation in Event Tech Live (ETL) in Las Vegas. This is a significant moment for VOSMOS as it represents India's burgeoning technology ecosystem within the international diaspora.

At the show, VOSMOS will showcase cutting-edge features such as an AI-powered event management platform, real-time voting, interactive feedback tools, and demonstrations of ChatGPT and personalized attendee engagement solutions, revolutionizing the world of event technology. Introducing the company's capabilities.

“This opportunity at Event Tech Live is of great significance to VOSMOS as it provides us with a global platform to showcase our innovative solutions to a diverse audience of event professionals. It highlights India's growing prominence in the global technology sector and strengthens our country's reputation as a hub for innovation and a robust startup ecosystem,'' said Piyush Gupta, CEO, VOSMOS. “

VOSMOS has been preparing for this international platform with a focus on highlighting technological advances, industry expertise and a commitment to innovation. Our strategy includes showcasing our products through live demos, engagement activities, and contests for participants and receiving feedback afterwards,” added Meenakshi M., Director of Communications and Storytelling at VOSMOS. I did.

VOSMOS expects to gain several benefits from being exposed to the latest innovations and trends in ETL, including gaining insight into emerging technologies, market trends, and industry best practices. This exposure enables companies to stay ahead of the curve, proactively innovate, and deliver more impactful solutions to clients around the world.

About Vosmos

VOSMOS, a division of Kestone Integrated Marketing Services and powered by CL Educate, specializes in creating customizable, scalable and accessible virtual experiences. Founded in 2020 during the pandemic and established in 2021, VOSMOS bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, ensuring 24/7 global access to help clients build sustainable businesses. We will help you achieve growth.

VOSMOS revolutionizes the consumer experience within Metaverse virtual reality through the world of metacommerce, providing a virtual business address that connects brands and customers, people and experiences. Its virtual event categories include webinars, live streaming, virtual events, and hybrid events. It combines virtual elements and on-ground experiences to provide scalability, an AI-powered bot named Virsa, two-way video conferencing, a virtual photo booth, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

In the Metaverse category, VOSMOS transforms commerce by enhancing consumer experiences across various sectors such as education, tourism, retail, banking, and government services. Notable features include his 100% customization of the Metaverse virtual space, continuous product promotions, payment and usage models, payment gateway integration for D2C brands, and Virsa, an AI-driven bot that provides assistance. It is included.

Within technology services, VOSMOS provides customized virtual experiences and enables brand extension with customized solutions. With an award-winning technology team and experienced data science and analytics personnel, his VOSMOS ensures comprehensive and unique virtual solutions tailored to each brand's specific needs, shaping the future of online interactions. Masu.

