3 ways to keep your payment information safe with Google Pay





What better time than Financial Literacy Month to check in on your financial health? This includes considering steps you can take to protect yourself from scams. Today we showed you three ways to keep your payment information safe with Google Pay.

1. Make digital payments with Google Wallet

Whether it's drinking coffee, buying groceries or catching a train, more and more people are using tap-to-pay to quickly and easily buy things from their devices. In fact, according to a recent study by Forbes Advisor, 53% of people use digital wallets more often than traditional payment methods.

Contactless payments are not only convenient, but also safer than swiping a card. When you add a payment card to Google Wallet, a device-specific virtual account number called a device token is created, so the actual card number is never stored on your device or shared with merchants. (Don't worry, you can earn card benefits when you pay.)

And if your device is stolen, you can rest assured that your payment method is safe. Contactless payments using Wallet must be recently authenticated using a secure screen lock, such as a PIN, password, facial recognition, or biometrics.

2. Create a virtual card number in Chrome

Virtual cards provide an extra layer of security when shopping online. A virtual card is a digital version of a credit card, where the 15- or 16-digit card number is replaced with a unique card number. This unique number is shared with businesses to help protect against potential fraud.

Easily set up a virtual card using Google Pay. When you check out from Chrome desktop or mobile using an eligible American Express, Capital One, or Citi card, you'll see an option to save it as a virtual card. Once you do this, your virtual card will be auto-filled the next time you check out.

