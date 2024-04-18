Tech
Looking ahead to a national celebration of innovation
The first UK Tech Week is just around the corner, with over 30 events confirmed across countries and regions.
The inaugural event, which will run from April 23 to April 25, aims to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurship happening across the UK.
UK Tech Week features separate events taking place simultaneously in tech hubs across the country, from Newcastle to Newport, Bristol to Birmingham.
It is supported by national advocacy groups such as techUK and the Startup Coalition, as well as local support organizations such as Cambridge Tech Week and TechWM.
Stuart Clarke MBE, founder of UK Tech Week, said the theme of the event was to bring together British technology.
Mr Clarke added: “Attendees at UK Tech Week will not only be taking part in a national celebration of UK tech talent and innovation, they will also use this opportunity to explore more of our unique regional events held throughout the year. You can also promote it to your audience.
The range of events includes region-specific themes such as the Tramshed Techs panel on the UKTNs Wales report, as well as sector-specific events such as AI, green technology and IoT.
In addition to providing insight, this week will be rich with networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.
The event also received government support from Technology Minister Saqib Bhatti.
Mr Batty said innovative entrepreneurs across the UK were driving economic growth and helping to solve some of our biggest challenges, from tackling the climate crisis to advancing healthcare.
UK Tech Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the best of UK technology and showcase the strength of the technology ecosystem across the country.
UK Tech Week kicks off with a launch event in Birmingham on April 22nd, with core events running from April 23rd to April 25th.
UKTN, which supports UK Tech Week as a media partner, has compiled a list of all upcoming events.
North East TechNEXT24 revealed
Date: 23/04/24 11:00 AM
Location: Online
Register here
Women of Tech Northeast
Date: 23/04/24 10am
Location: Gateshead University, Quarryfield Road Quarter NE8 3BE
Register here
Next Generation Healthcare: Leverage AI to improve patient outcomes
Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm
Location: Bunk House, Pilgrim Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6QE
Register here
Explore the sweat equity route to the North West market
Date: 25/04/24
Location: Fraser House Hub, South Road, Lancaster LA1 4XQ
Register here
London Future Frontiers: London's new technology manifesto
Date: 23/04/24 2:45pm
Location: Here East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 14 East Bay Lane, London E15 2GW
Register here
Space Commercialization and Technology Summit
Date: 25/04/24 2:30pm
Location: techUK, 10 St Bride Street, London, EC4A 4AD
Register here
Wales UKTN Technical Report: Wales Launch
Date: 24/04/24 10:00 AM
Location: Old Station, Queensway, Newport, NP20 4AX
Register here
East Midlands Digital Lincolnshire Leaders Forum
Date: 24/04/24 10am
Location: Mosaic Digital Hub, Thomas Parker House, 13-14 Silver Street, Lincoln, LN21DY
Register here
East of England East of England technology collaboration
Date: 23/04/24 5:30pm
Location: Sainsbury Center, Norfolk Road, Norwich
Register here
Founder lives in Cambridge
Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm
Location: Mills & Reeve, Botanic House, Cambridge CB2 1PH
Register here
Innovative solutions for sourcing, developing and retaining technical talent
Date: 25/04/24 8:30am
Location: Mayflower Studios (Underwater Studios), Archersfield, Burnt Mills Industrial Estate, SS13 1DN
Register here
West Midlands West Midlands Tech Review 2024
Date: 24/04/24 12:00 PM
Location: The Halls, North St, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RD
Register here
Rising Stars Regional Final Midlands
Date: 24/04/24 5pm
Location: The Halls, North Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1RD
Register here
Technology Scale Up Networking Birmingham
Date: 24/04/24 6pm
Location: RBC Brewin Dolphin, 6th Floor, 81 Colmore Row, Birmingham B3 2BA
Register here
South West Customer Connection Lab: Create compelling offers
Date: 23/04/24 9:30am
Location: Online
Register here
Techy Brekky
Date: 24/04/24 8:00 AM
Location: HDE AGENCY 53-55 Queen Charlotte Street Bristol BS1 4HQ
Register here
Exploring AI in Business
Date: 25/04/24 6pm
Location: TBC Bristol BS1 1HT
Register here
Scottish IASP European Division Conference Glasgow 2024
Date and time: 24/04/24 7pm
Location: Strathclyde University Technology and Innovation Centre, 99 George Street, Glasgow, G1 1RD
Register here
Yorkshire and the Humber Reverse Pitch
Date: 23/04/24
Location: KPMG Leeds, 1 Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4DA
Register here
How to improve the health of services (and how we do it in the NHS)
Date and time: 23/04/24 12:00 p.m.
Location: Axiologik, 4 St Davids Court, David St, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QA
Register here
AMPERE 24 release commemorative event
Date: 23/04/24 3pm
Location: Electrical Works, Concourseway, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield
Register here
Get the most out of yourself as a founder
Date: 23/04/24 10am
Location: Sheffield, Sheffield City Centre, Concourseway, Electrical Works
Register here
Rethinking problem solving: Cross-disciplinary innovation strategies
Date: 23/04/24 12:30pm
Location: Glean, Department, 4 The Boulevard, Leeds Dock, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1PZ
Register here
Leeds Health and Social Care Industry Dinner 2024
Date: 23/04/24
Location: Leeds city center
Register here
INX Presents: Hands-on IoT!
Date: 24/04/24 3:30pm
Location: The Hallam iLabs, Pond Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BG
Register here
Digital works conference
Date: 24/04/24 9:15am
Location: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH
Register here
Beyond boundaries.Opening up healthcare networks through interoperability
Date: 24/04/24
Location: BJSS, 1 Whitehall Quay, Leeds LS1 4HR
Register here
nexus connect
Date and time: 24/04/24 4:00 p.m.
Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA
Register here
Interested in AI but not sure how it applies to your business?
Date: 24/04/24 11:00 AM
Location: Haram iLabs
Register here
Ampere.Events South Yorkshire UKTW Closing Party
Date: 25/04/24 7:30pm
Location: Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BX
Register here
Digital works conference
Date: 25/04/24 9:00am
Location: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH
Register here
UK Green Tech Catalyst Conference
Date: 25/04/24
Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA
Register here
green tech gathering
Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm
Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA
Register here
Technology trends: Emerging technologies propel your business into the future
Date: 25/04/24 4pm
Location: Accenture Leeds, Apsley House, 78 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 2EQ
Register here
|
