Looking ahead to a national celebration of innovation





The first UK Tech Week is just around the corner, with over 30 events confirmed across countries and regions.

The inaugural event, which will run from April 23 to April 25, aims to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurship happening across the UK.

UK Tech Week features separate events taking place simultaneously in tech hubs across the country, from Newcastle to Newport, Bristol to Birmingham.

It is supported by national advocacy groups such as techUK and the Startup Coalition, as well as local support organizations such as Cambridge Tech Week and TechWM.

Stuart Clarke MBE, founder of UK Tech Week, said the theme of the event was to bring together British technology.

Mr Clarke added: “Attendees at UK Tech Week will not only be taking part in a national celebration of UK tech talent and innovation, they will also use this opportunity to explore more of our unique regional events held throughout the year. You can also promote it to your audience.

The range of events includes region-specific themes such as the Tramshed Techs panel on the UKTNs Wales report, as well as sector-specific events such as AI, green technology and IoT.

In addition to providing insight, this week will be rich with networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

The event also received government support from Technology Minister Saqib Bhatti.

Mr Batty said innovative entrepreneurs across the UK were driving economic growth and helping to solve some of our biggest challenges, from tackling the climate crisis to advancing healthcare.

UK Tech Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the best of UK technology and showcase the strength of the technology ecosystem across the country.

UK Tech Week kicks off with a launch event in Birmingham on April 22nd, with core events running from April 23rd to April 25th.

UKTN, which supports UK Tech Week as a media partner, has compiled a list of all upcoming events.

North East TechNEXT24 revealed

Date: 23/04/24 11:00 AM

Location: Online

Register here

Women of Tech Northeast

Date: 23/04/24 10am

Location: Gateshead University, Quarryfield Road Quarter NE8 3BE

Register here

Next Generation Healthcare: Leverage AI to improve patient outcomes

Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm

Location: Bunk House, Pilgrim Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6QE

Register here

Explore the sweat equity route to the North West market

Date: 25/04/24

Location: Fraser House Hub, South Road, Lancaster LA1 4XQ

Register here

London Future Frontiers: London's new technology manifesto

Date: 23/04/24 2:45pm

Location: Here East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 14 East Bay Lane, London E15 2GW

Register here

Space Commercialization and Technology Summit

Date: 25/04/24 2:30pm

Location: techUK, 10 St Bride Street, London, EC4A 4AD

Register here

Wales UKTN Technical Report: Wales Launch

Date: 24/04/24 10:00 AM

Location: Old Station, Queensway, Newport, NP20 4AX

Register here

East Midlands Digital Lincolnshire Leaders Forum

Date: 24/04/24 10am

Location: Mosaic Digital Hub, Thomas Parker House, 13-14 Silver Street, Lincoln, LN21DY

Register here

East of England East of England technology collaboration

Date: 23/04/24 5:30pm

Location: Sainsbury Center, Norfolk Road, Norwich

Register here

Founder lives in Cambridge

Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm

Location: Mills & Reeve, Botanic House, Cambridge CB2 1PH

Register here

Innovative solutions for sourcing, developing and retaining technical talent

Date: 25/04/24 8:30am

Location: Mayflower Studios (Underwater Studios), Archersfield, Burnt Mills Industrial Estate, SS13 1DN

Register here

West Midlands West Midlands Tech Review 2024

Date: 24/04/24 12:00 PM

Location: The Halls, North St, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RD

Register here

Rising Stars Regional Final Midlands

Date: 24/04/24 5pm

Location: The Halls, North Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1RD

Register here

Technology Scale Up Networking Birmingham

Date: 24/04/24 6pm

Location: RBC Brewin Dolphin, 6th Floor, 81 Colmore Row, Birmingham B3 2BA

Register here

South West Customer Connection Lab: Create compelling offers

Date: 23/04/24 9:30am

Location: Online

Register here

Techy Brekky

Date: 24/04/24 8:00 AM

Location: HDE AGENCY 53-55 Queen Charlotte Street Bristol BS1 4HQ

Register here

Exploring AI in Business

Date: 25/04/24 6pm

Location: TBC Bristol BS1 1HT

Register here

Scottish IASP European Division Conference Glasgow 2024

Date and time: 24/04/24 7pm

Location: Strathclyde University Technology and Innovation Centre, 99 George Street, Glasgow, G1 1RD

Register here

Yorkshire and the Humber Reverse Pitch

Date: 23/04/24

Location: KPMG Leeds, 1 Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4DA

Register here

How to improve the health of services (and how we do it in the NHS)

Date and time: 23/04/24 12:00 p.m.

Location: Axiologik, 4 St Davids Court, David St, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QA

Register here

AMPERE 24 release commemorative event

Date: 23/04/24 3pm

Location: Electrical Works, Concourseway, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield

Register here

Get the most out of yourself as a founder

Date: 23/04/24 10am

Location: Sheffield, Sheffield City Centre, Concourseway, Electrical Works

Register here

Rethinking problem solving: Cross-disciplinary innovation strategies

Date: 23/04/24 12:30pm

Location: Glean, Department, 4 The Boulevard, Leeds Dock, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS10 1PZ

Register here

Leeds Health and Social Care Industry Dinner 2024

Date: 23/04/24

Location: Leeds city center

Register here

INX Presents: Hands-on IoT!

Date: 24/04/24 3:30pm

Location: The Hallam iLabs, Pond Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BG

Register here

Digital works conference

Date: 24/04/24 9:15am

Location: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH

Register here

Beyond boundaries.Opening up healthcare networks through interoperability

Date: 24/04/24

Location: BJSS, 1 Whitehall Quay, Leeds LS1 4HR

Register here

nexus connect

Date and time: 24/04/24 4:00 p.m.

Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA

Register here

Interested in AI but not sure how it applies to your business?

Date: 24/04/24 11:00 AM

Location: Haram iLabs

Register here

Ampere.Events South Yorkshire UKTW Closing Party

Date: 25/04/24 7:30pm

Location: Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BX

Register here

Digital works conference

Date: 25/04/24 9:00am

Location: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH

Register here

UK Green Tech Catalyst Conference

Date: 25/04/24

Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA

Register here

green tech gathering

Date: 25/04/24 5:30pm

Location: Nexus, University of Leeds, Discovery Way, Leeds LS2 3AA

Register here

Technology trends: Emerging technologies propel your business into the future

Date: 25/04/24 4pm

Location: Accenture Leeds, Apsley House, 78 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 2EQ

Register here

