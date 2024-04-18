Intel brings AI innovation to the Olympics | News





Intel has unveiled plans for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, focused on implementing AI technology powered by Intel processors.

Intel is the game's official Worldwide AI Platform Partner and will introduce new AI experiences based on Intel hardware to enhance fan engagement.

Key AI implementations include:An immersive sports experience that allows fans to experience technology used to measure athletic performance The first Olympic showcasing an end-to-end 8K live streaming experience Advances in universal accessibility at selected Olympic and Paralympic facilities

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to incorporate Intel AI Platform technology across three key areas of the Olympic and Paralympic experience:

On the ground in Paris, AI applications powered by Intel processors and software solutions will demonstrate the technology's potential to benefit athletes, coaches and spectators leading up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Intel creates an AI-powered interactive fan activation that takes audiences on a journey to become an Olympian. Intel's AI Platform Experience, trained on Intel Gaudi accelerators, running on Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI acceleration, and optimized with OpenVINO, collaborates with Samsung to improve motor training using AI and computer vision. and adapt each participant's profile to the Olympics. Sports.

Intel technology is also driving increased accessibility for visually impaired people during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We leveraged AI built on Intel Xeon to create 3D models of both the Team USA High Performance Center in Paris and the International Paralympic Committee Headquarters in Bonn, Germany. , which enables indoor and voice navigation via a smartphone app.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympics to showcase an end-to-end 8K live streaming experience leveraging Intel Offers.

Powered by the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost technology, the broadcast server encodes and compresses live signals generated by the Olympic Broadcast Service (OBS) at 8K/60fps/HDR in milliseconds.

8K over-the-top (OTT) signals are delivered in seconds to the latest Intel-based PCs and laptops connected to 8K TVs in selected locations around the world.

In addition, the Olympic Broadcast Service's automatic highlight generation capabilities, trained on the Intel Geti platform, streamline production and editing by packaging customized highlights across multiple disciplines and instantly delivering them to fans. To do.

To continue the legacy of the Olympic Games, neural object cloning transforms the videos in the Olympic collection into 3D digital artifacts.

Developed by Intel's Emergent AI Lab, this solution allows the Olympic Museum to bring part of its collection into an interactive digital environment where viewers can rotate and explore pieces of Olympic history as if holding them in their hands. Intel says it has been tested to make it possible.

Intel continues to develop and deploy new implementations of AI technology in the lead-up to the Olympics, with additional activations expected in the coming months.

Sarah Vickers, Head of Intel's Olympic and Paralympic Games Secretariat, said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world's biggest showcase for the best athletes to push the boundaries of what's possible and achieve things we thought were impossible.” This summer, Inter will be at Paris 2024. Accelerate our mission to bring AI to life everywhere with Intel solutions, harnessing the power of technology and AI to create immersive and interactive experiences for millions of people around the world at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. indicates gender.

Hilario Corna, Chief Information Technology Officer of the International Olympic Committee, added: By partnering with Intel, we enter a space where emerging technologies powered by artificial intelligence are reshaping the world of sport for spectators, athletes, IOC staff and partners. Through AI-powered solutions, Intel can now deploy AI faster than ever before. In Paris 2024, our collaboration will create an Olympic experience like never before, embodying our shared commitment to building a better world through sport.

