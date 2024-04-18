Google fires 28 employees who protested Israeli cloud contract





Google on Wednesday fired 28 employees after dozens of employees took part in sit-ins at its offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, protesting its cloud computing contract with the Israeli government.

The previous day, nine employees at two offices were arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Physically interfering with the work of other employees or preventing access to our facilities is a clear violation of our policies and is completely unacceptable behavior, a Google spokesperson said in a statement. mentioned in.

Several years before the firings, tensions had escalated between the company's management and some activist employees over Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract between Google and Amazon to provide artificial intelligence and other cloud services to the Israeli government. was.

The conflict has deepened since the war in Gaza began in October. Google recently fired an employee who disrupted an Israeli technology conference in New York. And the company is also planning changes to its internal forums, as employees have been bickering about disputes.

Google said it would continue investigating Tuesday's protests. In Sunnyvale, employees refused to leave Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office.

Google employees from the group No Tech for Apartheid, which organized the sit-in, said in a statement that the firings were a flagrant act of retaliation.

Google employees have the right to peacefully protest about working conditions, the employees said. He added that some of the employees Google fired did not participate in the sit-ins.

The Nimbus contract, announced in 2021, was to supply cloud software to various government ministries in Israel. Since the contract began, some Google employees have expressed concerns that the company is supporting the Israeli military.

A Google spokesperson said Nimbus is not intended for sensitive, sensitive, or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence.

In 2018, Google employees successfully pressured the company to end its agreement with the US Department of Defense. The project, called “Project Maven,” will help the military analyze drone videos.

Employees who participated in the Nimbus protests said in a statement that they will continue protesting until the company cancels Project Nimbus.

