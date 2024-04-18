DataKinetics invests in Fyro Agri Intelligence, a startup driving agritech innovation





We continue to develop ideas and talent

This investment underscores DataKinetics' commitment to innovation and talent development. We are excited to support Fyro Agri Intelligence as it continues to revolutionize the agritech industry. ”

— Alan Zander

OTTAWA, ON, Canada, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — DataKinetics, a global leader in mainframe in-memory technology, has announced an investment in Fyro Agri Intelligence, an innovative startup based in Alicante, Spain. Announced strategic investment. This partnership represents a pivotal move towards driving innovation in the agritech space and is another proof point for his DataKinetics investment in promising technologies across the industry.

Founded by Karel de Spiegeleer and Isabel Critikian Gil, Fyro Agri Intelligence is widely known for its innovative technology solutions for the agricultural industry. Its core platform provides risk analysis solutions that facilitate access to input financing through personalized credit for agricultural SMEs.

The partnership with DataKinetics gives Fyro Agri Intelligence the opportunity to leverage valuable experience and resources to increase its effectiveness and refine technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the agricultural sector.

“DataKinetics marks a transformative moment in our entrepreneurial journey and we are excited to be working together,” said Karel and Isabelle. “Leveraging DataKinetics’ expertise, we are improving our solutions and driving meaningful change in the agritech landscape.”

“This investment underscores DataKinetics' commitment to fostering innovation and diversification,” said Allan Zander, CEO of DataKinetics. “We are excited to support Fyro Agri Intelligence as it continues to revolutionize the agritech industry. “I'm excited,” he said, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership.

Together, DataKinetics and Fyro Agri Intelligence will pioneer advancements in the agritech sector, improving farmers' access to credit and accelerating small business growth in agriculture through the application of artificial intelligence. Fyro Agri Intelligence has already started commercial operations in the South African market.

For more information about DataKinetics or Fyro Agri Intelligence, please visit www.dkl.com or www.fyro.io.

About DataKinetics DataKinetics is a pioneer in mission-critical computing solutions. Headquartered in Kanata, Ontario, DataKinetics solutions facilitate more than one billion financial transactions every day. DataKinetics is focused on innovation and philanthropy, investing in the people, ideas, and startups that help shape the technology landscape of the future.

About Fyro Agri Intelligence Fyro Agri Intelligence is an Alicante-based startup renowned for its advanced technological solutions for the agricultural industry. Through the application of artificial intelligence, Fyro Agri Intelligence provides agricultural SMEs with access to risk analysis solutions and input financing, driving efficiency and growth in the sector.

