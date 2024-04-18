Xbox Mastercard from Barclays now available in the US for even more savings





April 18, 2024 | Wilmington, Delaware. Purchased in New York.Redmond, Washington

The no-annual-fee card blends virtual experiences with everyday purchases, allowing cardholders to earn points on Microsoft Store purchases, meal delivery, streaming services, and more.

In September 2023, Xbox Insiders received early access to the Xbox Mastercard, the first Xbox co-branded credit card in U.S. history, issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank. The card is currently available in all 50 states to eligible U.S. residents age 18 and older.

With no annual fee and a bonus of 5,000 Card Points (worth $50) after your first purchase, the card has the flexibility to be used with contactless payments and digital wallets, allowing it to integrate seamlessly into a player's lifestyle. It is designed to give you card points and benefits. You can use it for Microsoft Store purchases and everyday shopping. The Xbox Mastercard comes equipped with five of his iconic designs and the option to customize a player's Xbox Gamertag to add a personalized touch.

Xbox Mastercard offers benefits to new and existing cardholders. This includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after first purchase for new Game Pass members, 5x points on eligible products in the Microsoft Store, 3x points on select streaming and dining delivery services, Includes 1x points. You can also use card points for other everyday purchases. Cardmembers get extra peace of mind with free access to their FICO credit score, as well as benefits from the Mastercard network, including identity theft protection, zero liability coverage, and global services for emergency assistance. If you're interested in building your financial knowledge around credit scores, fraud prevention, budgeting and more, check out Barclays Money Basics.

Additional benefits are available for new and existing cardmembers to provide even more meaningful value to players.

If you spend $7,000 or more within the first 12 months of Card account opening, we'll give a friend or family member two 3-month codes to try Game Pass Ultimate for the first time. Earn rewards faster by upgrading to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards. Get even more volume with 3 free months of Spotify Premium Individual for new and existing cardmembers (new Spotify Premium Individual users only). Terms and conditions apply. Now you have more options to redeem Card Points on your Xbox console, in-game, and in the Xbox app for PC. Card points can now be used to purchase consoles, accessories, Xbox gift cards, and more. Terms and conditions apply.

Xbox, Barclays, and Mastercard have worked to provide players with an avenue to integrate their passion for gaming with their everyday spending. Xbox Mastercard is focused on improving the cardholder experience, offering more choice, value and flexibility to eligible players. The card is also another step forward in Microsoft and Mastercard's long-standing partnership to support more secure commerce experiences and help small businesses scale.

