Nothing to prove that the new earphones can (mostly) hang with heavyweight users





Nothing produces more new earphones than smartphones. The company just announced Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), priced at $149 and $99, respectively. Together, these make Nothings his fourth and fifth product in the headphone category. First came the original Ear 1, which stood out for its partially transparent design but was plagued by bugs and inconsistent audio performance. Nothing then targeted another user with the open-style (and strangely named) Ear Stick. And a year ago, the company addressed reliability and sound quality concerns with Year 2. And now it was time to start again.

And guess what? Yes, it still looks pretty much the same.

Both the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) maintain the designs that debuted in 2021, with improvements that once again focus on everyday performance. The flagship earbuds have had their sound profiles tweaked once again, include new personalization options, and have extended their battery life by 25%. There's also a new Bass Enhance setting to give the low end an extra kick if you need it.

The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds are the company's first product that is neither black nor white.

Meanwhile, the more affordable Nothing Ear (a) adds color to the Nothing device for the first time. It's available in a shade of yellow that's pretty close to the adorable Playdate. But the earbuds themselves look exactly like the more expensive Ear, from the transparent part of the stem to the visible components. The feeling of wearing it is the same as Ear 2. They are comfortable, but they only include 3 sizes of silicone tips and don't always cover the entire ear size.

And the similarities extend to their functionality as well. Both have the same strength of active noise cancellation and can muffle up to 45dB of noise. This is double the capability of Ear 2. Both pairs of earbuds are IP54 dust and water resistant, but the Ears case is more resilient and has an IP55 rating compared to the smaller Ear(a) case's IPX2 rating. . If you spend more money on the Nothing Ear, you can also get wireless charging. However, in terms of feel, I prefer the more compact Ear (a) case. The company says the case was inspired by everyday medicine packets. It's more fun! The voice call performance and AI voice separation of both earbuds also couldn't be better.

Where Nothing Ears shines is in the audio fidelity and the level of customization you can apply to it. That's not to say the Ear has the most advanced driver system ever. This driver system uses a ceramic diaphragm, which is rarely seen in audio products, to improve richness. We've also partnered with a company called Mimi to conduct a hearing test with the Nothing X app to create a personal sound profile based on your unique hearing characteristics. I mainly stick to his advanced EQ. Advanced EQ allows you to create profiles for different music genres by adjusting the graphical interface. Once Nothing Ears is released, you'll be able to share (and import) your favorite presets with other owners using QR codes.

Color aside, it's not easy to tell the $149 Nothing Ear (left) apart from the $99 Ear (a).

So far I'm very happy with the sound of Nothing Ears. Ear 2 was already spot on, so it's not that different. Can it compete with all the tricks Apple, Samsung, Google, etc. have to offer? For example, there's no head-tracking spatial audio.

But from an audio quality standpoint, they'll compete neck and neck with earphones from companies with far more resources. In comparison, Ear (a) doesn't sound bad. Honestly, it's in the same ballpark, so you don't have to sacrifice much if you really want some colorful buds for nothing.

You can also still get Multipoint, Fast Pair (for Android), Microsoft Swift Pair, and Low Latency Game Mode on the cheaper earphones. It packs a lot of stuff into it for $99. Battery life is also perfectly adequate, lasting over 5 hours on both buds with ANC enabled and over 8 hours without ANC.

So for now, both of Nothings' new earphones are very solid value. And it will become even more capable in the coming months. The company plans to add ChatGPT integration to smartphones and earbuds, allowing users to query AI through voice while on the move. I think earbuds are a more appealing vehicle for these interactions, so I'm excited to test how it all works together once the update is available.

Photo by Chris Welch/The Verge

