YouTube issues new ad blocker warning as crackdown tightens





Google-owned YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers to protect privacy, including third-party apps. This follows YouTube's ad-blocking crackdown that began last year, when users started seeing pop-ups asking them to disable their ad blocker or pay for Premium. YouTube has also started disabling videos if users have ad-blocking extensions enabled.

Now, YouTube has issued a new warning to those using third-party apps on its video streaming platform. Google said in an announcement on its support page that it is cracking down on third-party apps that violate YouTube's terms of service, especially ad-blocking apps.

Google's YouTube is tightening its crackdown on ad blockers aimed at protecting privacy, and the third… [+] party app.

YouTube ensures that the platform allows third-party apps to use the API only if they comply with the API Terms of Service, and that YouTube protects the platform, creators, and viewers when it finds apps that violate these terms. We have explained how to take appropriate steps to do so.

What happens if I block YouTube ads using a third-party app?

During the last crackdown on ad-blocking extensions, YouTube users noticed buffering on the platform, which frequently became unusable. Due to YouTube's latest crackdown, viewers using third-party apps may experience buffering issues or see an error that says the following content is not available in this app when trying to watch videos. Google says that

YouTube's plan appears to be working, with users of X, formerly Twitter, saying they were unable to use ad-blocking apps.

AdGuard says it will not be affected by YouTube's latest ad blocking crackdown

Ad blocking giant AdGuard quickly responded to YouTube's announcement, saying in a blog post that it was not affected. This is because AdGuard for Android and AdGuard for iOS apps do not use the official YouTube tools API to block ads.

Instead, AdGuard plays videos in its own in-app browser, similar to how you would watch YouTube with an ad blocker in a regular web browser, the company wrote. This method allows AdGuard to use the same filters available in your browser.

Why is Google cracking down on ad blockers?

To be clear, Google's business model relies on advertising, and YouTube's ad blockers pose a major threat to this. Google also points out that if you turn off ads, creators will no longer be paid, which may force them to leave the platform.

Google emphasizes that its terms do not allow third-party apps to turn off ads. By doing so, creators will no longer be compensated for the number of viewers. YouTube ads will support creators and make the streaming service available to billions of people around the world, Google said.

It also added that it understands that some people prefer a completely ad-free experience, which is why it offers YouTube Premium.

How to crack down on YouTube's ad blocking

YouTube's crackdown on ad blockers hasn't been ideal, but its move to extend it to third-party apps shows the company doesn't intend to back down. You may find some ad blockers such as AdGuard still working on YouTube, but the platform will eventually find a way to detect and ban them.

If you don't want to see ads and value your privacy, you may be better off paying for YouTube Premium. Otherwise, you can move to alternative streaming platforms such as Dailymotion, DTube, or Vimeo, but the content is probably not as vast and you often still have to pay.

