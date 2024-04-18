Interested in Apple Vision Pro? From Apple Card to BNPL, we'll show you the best financing options





Apple's latest virtual reality technology gadget comes with a hefty price tag. Apple Vision Pro costs a whopping $3,499, which is beyond most people's budget. Experts generally recommend setting up a sinking fund to prepare for such a big purchase, but it's clear that not everyone is willing to wait to buy this technology. But that doesn't stop people from buying cars, even if it means taking on new debt.

I went to Reddit to see what people were saying about buying the Vision Pro. Many people mention living within their means and being able to afford it, which is great. But some people are juggling bills and other financial priorities and don't have the funds readily available.

This means they are more likely to use credit cards, 0% APR offers, or BNPL to cover their bills. But with the average credit card debt in the U.S. reaching $6,501, according to Experian's latest debt study, it's risky to take on any more debt.

Credit card expert and CNET Money Expert Review Board member Jason Steele says that if you use credit responsibly, you can use these financing options without hurting your credit score or going into debt. states that it is available. “But having a lot of debt or being late on payments can hurt your credit. It all depends on how you use it.”

Here are some things you should consider carefully before funding this gadget.

Apple Cards 0% APR offer

One of the first options you'll see on Apple's Vision Pro page is Apple Card's 0% introductory financing offer, which may be appealing. Apple Card* is a no-annual-fee rewards card that offers 3% cash back every day on all Apple purchases, including Apple Vision Pro. With our 0% APR monthly installment plan, you can pay for your device in 12 months (varies between 19.24% and 29.49% thereafter), giving you more time to pay for this technology.

We recommend the free Apple Finance for most people, but we recommend the 0% APR card for those who need to extend their payments beyond 12 months.

If you don't have the $3,500 to pay full price for Apple Vision Pro, the most recommended option by Rita-Soledad Fernndez Paulino, personal finance coach and founder of Wealth Para Todos, is a 0% introductory APR credit card. However, that is only if you can repay the loan in full within 12 months. That means not missing payments and sticking to your repayment schedule.

If used responsibly, this financial plan has additional benefits. “Repaying the loan in full before the end of the 0% interest period will help build the customer's credit score,” added Ferndes Paulino, also known as Soledad.

Apple Card monthly installment plans don't include taxes and shipping fees, so you'll have to pay these costs upfront. If you don't have an Apple Card yet, you can see if you're approved and how long your credit line will be without affecting your credit. If approved, a hard inquiry will appear on your credit report and may temporarily damage your credit.

CNET Recommendations

7/10 CNET Ratings CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their full competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula that reflects modern market standards and expectations. Credit card issuers have no say or influence over our ratings.How to evaluate credit cards

There are no current offers

Annual fee $0

Annual rate of change: 19.24% to 29.49%

Recommended Credit Credit scores are used to indicate an applicant's creditworthiness and may provide guidance regarding account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval of any financial product.Not applicable Compensation rate

The 2%-3% Apple Card gives you unlimited 3% cash back every day on everything you buy from Apple. Earn 2% cash back every day on every purchase you make using your Apple Card with Apple Pay.

3%

Apple Card gives you 3% daily unlimited cash back on everything you buy from Apple

2%

Earn 2% cash back every day on every purchase you make using your Apple Card with Apple Pay.

What about Apple Pay Later?

Apple has its own version of the BNPL service called Apple Pay Later. We offer financing over 12 months, but with no interest or fees. You don't need to sign up for Apple Card, but you need an iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS to use it.

However, if you were planning to use Apple Pay Later, we have bad news for you. Apple Vision Pro is only available for purchase between $75 and $1,000, so it's not a financing option.

Better loyalty cards with 0% APR offers

If you're considering Apple's 0% APR offer, you may want to consider other 0% APR introductory purchase offers first. Apple's loyalty card gets competitive rates on Apple products, but it's not the best card to use elsewhere. After paying for the Apple Vision Pro, a more general points card with a 0% intro APR offer may be a better choice.

Ideally, you can get a new 0% credit card that offers perks or a welcome bonus to offset the cost of Apple Vision Pro, Soledad added. You can then use your Welcome Her bonus to pay your bill and pay the rest before the introductory period ends. Doing so can improve your credit score and potentially avoid interest charges, she added.

Make sure the 0% APR card you use has an introductory period long enough to repay the purchase amount in full. Otherwise, you will begin accruing interest on your remaining balance once your card's standard variable APR begins.

“We recommend the free Apple financing for most people, but we recommend the 0% APR card for those who need to extend their payments beyond 12 months,” Steele said. . “Cards with 0% APR may offer longer financing terms, such as 18 months, but require you to open a new account.”

Here are some introductory APR credit cards recommended by CNET Money editors.

If your credit score isn't perfect, it may be difficult to get approved for a 0% introductory purchase card with a long repayment period. In this case, you may be better off using a BNPL plan. However, experts recommend considering a secured credit card to improve your credit score for future purchases.

BNPL plan

“Buy now, pay later” plans have more relaxed credit requirements, making them easier to qualify for, but they're also an easy way to accrue debt. Some his BNPL apps run soft credit checks, but they don't affect your score.

“Buy now, pay later programs like Afterpay and Klarna allow customers to buy Apple Vision Pro now and pay in installments over time, as long as they pay on time. It’s often interest-free,” Soledad said.

So, if you have a low credit score, it could be a viable financing option for you to get Apple Vision Pro. However, if you miss a payment, it may appear on your credit report as a late or delinquent payment. Most of these services split the cost into four installments over six or eight weeks, so avoid this option if you don't have the funds to pay the full amount within two months.

Apple is the only retailer currently selling Apple Vision Pro, so you'll need to check to see if your BNPL provider allows you to purchase from Apple or offers a virtual card that you can use online. For example, deferred payment is possible. Both Sezzle and Affirm allow you to make purchases using a virtual card number.

You may also be able to find a BNPL provider with a longer payback period. However, many BNPL services charge interest if you extend the repayment period by more than two months.

For example, with one of Affirm's long-term financing options, you'll be charged 0% to 36% APR based on your credit. However, unlike credit cards, BNPL apps typically charge simple interest, making it easy to calculate how much you'll pay upfront. So if you're approved for a 6-month financing plan at 20% APR, you'll pay a total of $206.92 in interest for financing the most affordable Apple Vision Pro option (excluding taxes). Masu.

The number of installments and the amount you pay depends on your BNPL provider and the Apple Vision Pro you choose (excluding tax).

Expert tips to make Apple Vision Pro more affordable

If you're expecting a tax refund this year, or have one in your bank account, you might want to put all or part of it toward Apple Vision Pro instead of relying entirely on the credit. Considering the average tax refund of about $3,081, you could potentially save a significant amount of money off the Vision Pro's hefty price tag.

When using this method, Soledad recommends paying with a credit card to take advantage of cashback and points. By doing so, you can earn rewards that can be redeemed for travel or other purchases. However, please make sure to pay off the balance immediately.

You can also check your current credit card to see if there are any benefits that can be applied toward expenses. Apple may not specifically allow you to use your benefits, but you can pay for Vision Pro with a credit card and use your benefits to pay your bill. Again, only use this method if you can pay off your balance quickly. Otherwise, interest could erode the value you get from your rewards.

You can also keep an eye on CNET's Apple Vision Pro coverage to find out when the device will be available in the future.

*All information about the Apple Card, Chase Freedom Flex, and Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent reviews by the writer and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. Not provided or commissioned by a third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services provided by our partners.

