Google fires 28 employees after protests over cloud contract with Israel

Google has fired 28 employees following protests over technology the internet company is providing to the Israeli government during the Gaza war, further escalating tensions over the high-profile deal.

The layoffs, confirmed by Google late Wednesday, were announced a day after nine employees were arrested during sit-in protests at offices in New York and Sunnyvale, Calif., and after the company called police.

At the center of the opposition rocking Google is Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion deal signed in 2021 that calls for Google and Amazon to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government. ing.

The protests are mainly organized by a group called “No Tech For Aparttheid.” Google says Nimbus is not deployed for weapons or intelligence gathering.

Google said in a statement that the termination of the 28 employees was due to completely unacceptable behavior that interfered with some employees' work and created a threatening atmosphere. The Mountain View, California, company added that it was still investigating what happened during the protest and suggested that more workers could be fired.

No Tech For Aparttheid said in a blog post that Google is lying about what happened inside its offices, calling it a peaceful sit-in that received overwhelming support from other workers who were not participating in the protest. denounced.

This flagrant act of retaliation is a clear sign that Google cares more about its $1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military than its own workers, No Tech said. For apartheid argued.

The deal, which has drawn the ire of some Google employees, is being done within the company's cloud computing division, which is overseen by former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Under Mr. Krian's leadership, cloud computing has emerged as one of Google's fastest-growing divisions, with revenue of $33 billion last year, a 26% increase from 2022. In addition to Google's cloud computing services, a wide range of private companies also purchase Google's cloud computing services. governments around the world.

Google employees regularly hold angry protests against other deals the company is working on, and have also raised ethical concerns about how it develops artificial intelligence.

One of the earlier employee revolts led Google in 2018 to terminate a contract with the US Department of Defense called Project Maven, which involved assisting the military with military video analysis.

But Google has continued to grow despite internal concerns about how it makes some of its revenue. Most of its revenue comes from digital advertising sold through its internet empire, which relies on the dominant search engine as its main pillar.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., made $74 billion in profits last year and now employs about 182,000 people around the world, about 30,000 more than in 2018, when it abandoned Project Maven. 83,000 more people.

