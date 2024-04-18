MVP Interactive strengthens its commitment to clients





After nearly five years, Cosm will open the doors to its Shared Reality Hollywood Park space for UFC 303 on June 29th — the company announced last night at the CAA World Sports Conference in LA. News that Cosm is all about revolutionizing the fan experience, which saw a steady drumbeat in the conversation. Cosm CEO Jeb Terry also shared another important detail about his company. Within that premium experience, fans will be able to participate at prices starting at around $20. To me, this is important because innovation around fan experience must be accessible.

James Giglio was tired of running into the same problems. The founder and CEO of mixed reality company MVP Interactive has noticed similar sentiments from potential sports venue customers who haven't signed on to AR or VR fan experience collaborations.

“We love this. I wish you had called us last week because the sponsor who would have been the best fit for this has already exhausted their activation budget,” Giglio told SBJ of the scenario. I laughed while doing so. “Either there are no other deep-pocketed sponsors who can do this, or we don’t have enough money in our marketing funds to invest in this.”

This scenario, coupled with what Giglio describes as a “backroom” network of advertising opportunities around sports venues, led to the creation of the company's interactive advertising network. MVP Interactive officially announced the product on Thursday and it will be available to all clients. This creates an opportunity for some brands to enter sports and entertainment. “We're not going to bring Coca-Cola into Pepsi Arena. That's not what we're doing,” Giglio said. “Our idea is to give non-indigenous brands the opportunity to enter this stadium.”

Here's how interactive ad networks work: GamingWall is deployed in underutilized areas of arenas and stadiums. MVP Interactive rents space from the venue and has full control of the technology, which is confined to an approximately 8-by-6-foot space. The venue only has electricity and Wi-Fi connectivity. The network specializes in non-proprietary brands, and properties have a right of first refusal to avoid perceived conflicts of interest for existing brand partners. For example, health and beauty advertising has untapped marketing potential in sports venues, Giglio said.

Advertisers can use MVP Interactive's network for a variety of campaign lengths, from six weeks to a full season. The money earned from the activation is divided based on the predetermined revenue breakdown of the transaction. Giglio said real estate listings could be in the five- to six-figure range.

MVP Interactive has activated in nine professional sports venues, including Fenway Park, Lambeau Field, and Lucas Oil Stadium, and has worked in nearly 30 locations during its time in the sports industry. Giglio said he had been considering the idea of ​​an ad network since 2018, feeling the timing was right based on the company's 10-year reputation for innovation.

Traditional sports venue partner portfolios are typically difficult to penetrate, Giglio explains through the shift in marketing to advertising contexts. He points out that this structure typically features a select number of sponsors with a limited variety of inventory in long-term, multi-million dollar contracts. Giglio thinks of this new network as a direct way for brands to spend on out-of-home media purchases, from billboards to street furniture (like the other branded ones at bus stops and sidewalks). He thinks there are only so many possibilities he can reach. They are some of the most dedicated consumers (i.e. avid sports viewers) on the planet. This network offering can also be easily combined with the MVP.Live analytics dashboard to see a breakdown of the portion of your fan base reached through activations.

“Again, we have over 30 square feet of space for a property that can make tens of thousands of dollars a season to operate without any conflicts with sponsorship or branding,” Giglio said. . “That allows non-indigenous brands to enter a closed space.”

Jed Buchholz candidly describes himself as stubborn when faced with challenges.

Those qualities will come in handy at the Stars, where Buchholz works as a senior analyst on the business strategy and analytics team, and the club is evaluating ways to improve its manual process for single-game ticket price adjustments during the 2022 offseason. Ta.

“We had vendors and Ticketmaster who said they would accommodate us.” [the Stars’ ticketing partner] They said they would. We were bullish in a way because we thought we could do something internally,” Buchholz told SBJ. “I just brought up an idea. If you really wanted to do something cool, you could create a neural network and train it as another price analyst.”

So Buchholz built a neural network machine learning model. And the impact was profound.

Daniel Venegas, vice president, ticket sales and services for the Stars, who also oversees business strategy and analytics, said the Stars made single-game ticket price adjustments using Buchholz's AI model throughout the 2023-24 season. This resulted in an increase in revenue of more than $300,000.

“That's our biggest victory. [using AI]” Venegas said. “And that comes from being in an environment where you recognize that you need to make the most of these resources and think, 'How can we be more efficient?'

Improved models every year

Buchholz answered that question by training the first version of his model against a “smooth moving average” of the recommendations of Ticketmaster's ticket price adjustment tool and the Stars' resale market average ticket price. .

“In between, that’s where we wanted to be,” he said. “We wanted to be competitive and have a high market share, but we also wanted to be at a reasonable price point.”

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Buchholz ran the model daily and made slight adjustments to the recommendations based on his personal judgment. The more he tinkered, the more effective the model's recommendations became, as evidenced by the year-over-year increase in the number of price adjustments the Stars have made since 2022.

The 2023-24 season marked the first season in which this model was fully integrated into the team's workflow.

“This is the model we wanted,” Buchholz said. “Rather than getting stuck between two price points, these guys accept my choice, automate what I do, and use it.” [without nuance]”

Version 2 will be introduced in 2023-24 and covers a single match 60 days in advance, double the 30-day period in 2022-23. Buchholz is currently preparing to work on Version 3 for the 2024-25 season, and will be trained solely on the Stars' recommended price adjustment decisions.

He estimates that the model has reduced the process of manually reviewing ticket price adjustments from four to five minutes per event to less than a minute today.

Expanding AI use cases

Buchholz and Venegas also emphasized that the team's automatic price adjustment is designed to augment, not replace, Stars' existing sales staff.

“[Buchholz] is using it to allow me to input recommendations, and I review them and implement the ones that seem to make a lot of sense,” Venegas said. . “We still do a little bit of manual oversight. We don't apply AI directly to the pricing model and then directly to the web.”

Venegas applies those principles to AI use cases across the departments under his jurisdiction. In other areas of ticket sales, for example, Stars leverages his three chatbots powered by WolfCycle to automate outreach to “thousands” of selected leads each week. Once interest is expressed, the lead is passed to a human representative.

Venegas said the Stars generate these leads at a rate of about 16%, which is similar to the rate generated by fans who fill out contact forms on the team's website. These sales have increased his earnings by more than $200,000 this season. Venegas did not provide details on WolfCycle's pricing, but noted that the revenue figures would be six to seven times his expenses.

The team's success with AI led Stars to explore more use cases, including predictive modeling of attendees, membership renewals, and predicting new business.

“Most of these things are not crazy in terms of the huge investments we need to make,” Venegas said. “We use some vendors and do some of the work in-house, which allows us to spread out the cost of trying to take on everything. …A little bit at a time. But AI I think it's much easier to get buy-in now that the debate is so big.”

