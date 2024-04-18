Senate bill aims to increase private sector participation in federal AI innovation





A bipartisan group of senators introduced a new bill Thursday focused on artificial intelligence. This bill aims to strengthen U.S. leadership in emerging technologies through increased private sector collaboration.

The Future of AI Innovation Act is a collaboration between Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (D-Tenn.), and John Hickenlooper. Co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. (Colorado), it is a response to the larger AI innovation race. Leading in new AI and emerging technologies such as quantum computing systems and applied biological sciences.

A key provision of the text would allocate more federal support to the National Institute of Standards and Technology for developing standards in critical technology areas. Launch of an AI testbed competition jointly led by NIST and the Department of Energy's National Laboratories. We also call on leaders from the Departments of Commerce, State, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to further develop international coalitions focused on building consensus on AI standards.

The bill also directs the Government Accountability Office and the National Science Foundation to advance scientific and technological advances in AI to identify obstacles to AI applications across the federal government and further lead efforts toward private sector collaboration. We are asking for your participation.

The Future of AI Innovation Act is critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in the global race to advance AI, Young said in a press release. This bipartisan bill builds important partnerships between government, the private sector, and academia, and he sets out voluntary standards and best practices that will ensure a fertile environment for AI innovation while considering potential risks. Establish.

Establishing a common set of standards to guide the international development of AI is critical to this bill, and NIST has prioritized this task within the set of policy mandates handed over to the agency. . The Future of AI Innovation Act expands on these and also requires NSF and Energy to contribute by performing benchmarking and functional evaluation within testbed environments.

Increasing private sector participation in these efforts is also part of the Biden administration's technology policy goals, and other federal agencies, such as the Department of Defense, are committed to increasing private sector collaboration in their research and development agendas. Planning.

Our bill will ensure America leads in AI for decades to come. In his statement, Cantwell said he would foster public-private cooperation to foster innovation and competitiveness. The NIST AI Safety Institute, National Laboratory Testbed, and Grand Challenge Awards bring together private sector and government experts to develop standards, create new assessment tools, and overcome existing barriers. Masu. This will lay a strong foundation for America's evolving AI technology economy for years to come.

