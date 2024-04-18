SME Education Foundation expands manufacturing and engineering opportunities to 15,000 additional students in Michigan





SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Globe Newswire) — An expanded public-private partnership between the Small Business Education Foundation and the state of Michigan will bring more Michigan students to new advanced manufacturing techniques and training through the Small Business Education Foundation's SME PRIME program. You will be able to access it. Strengthen the state's manufacturing talent pipeline.

The expansion of SME PRIME to 16 new high schools brings the number of SME PRIME schools in Michigan to 50, providing youth with a broad range of exposure to relevant manufacturing and engineering hands-on educational experiences.

Currently, there is a shortage of more than 620,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States. This shortage is projected to increase to 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. SME PRIME is helping address this critical shortage by providing schools with project-based learning programs that meet the needs of local manufacturers.

SME PRIME can pave the way for students to gain specialized skills in advanced manufacturing and provide them with a career path to earn a living wage right here in Michigan, said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. says. We appreciate Michigan's partnership and trust us to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.

SME PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) builds custom manufacturing and engineering programs in high schools across the country with input from private industry, providing equipment, curriculum, teacher training, student scholarships, extracurricular activities and programs. funding for sustainability. SME PRIME is tailored to meet the needs of local manufacturers and is aligned with 40 industry-recognized qualifications and certifications. SME PRIME is located in 110 schools in 23 states and serves 10,000 students, and 91% of SME PRIME's fourth-year students aim to enter manufacturing after graduation.

The additional 16 Michigan schools implementing SME PRIME for their students this year include:

Caledonia High School, Caledonia COOR Advanced Technical Innovation Center, Roscommon Davison High School, Davison Delata Schoolcraft Intermediate School District, Escanaba Holt High School, Holt Invest Roosevelt, Hazel Park Kearsley High School, Flint Kelloggsville High School, Wyoming Lakeview High School, St. Clair Shores Lincoln High School, Ypsilanti Marshall High School, Marshall Northwest Educational Services Career Tech Center, Traverse City Owosso High School, Owosso Saline High School, Saline Waverly High School, Lansing Ypsilanti Community High School, Ypsilanti

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said, “No matter who you are, where you come from, or what community you belong to, it's important to have the tools to prepare for your career. SME PRIME guarantees that.” The Legislature is proud to support Michigan's manufacturing community and future leaders.

The SME Education Foundation works closely with the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) to facilitate manufacturer participation in the assessment of local workforce needs and subsequent development of the SME PRIME curriculum.

MMA President and CEO John Walsh said this expansion of the SME PRIME program will benefit Michigan manufacturers. Our manufacturing partners need ambitious, creative and ready young people ready to join the advanced manufacturing workforce. We are proud to be an advocate for manufacturing partners and a key contributor to the expansion of his SME PRIME in Michigan.

About SME PRIME

SME PRIME partners with private industry and academia to build custom manufacturing and engineering programs in high schools across the country, providing funding for equipment, curriculum, teacher training, student scholarships, extracurricular activities and program sustainability doing. SME PRIME is tailored to meet the needs of local manufacturers and aligns with over 40 industry-recognized certifications. SME PRIME is located in 110 schools in 23 states and serves 10,000 students, with 91% of PRIME's seniors pursuing a career in manufacturing after graduation.

About the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Founded in 1979, the foundation is committed to introducing young people to the latest manufacturing techniques, training students in related manufacturing processes, and awarding millions of dollars in scholarships each year. All of the Foundation's programs are designed to help young people consider and pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering, and to engage historically underrepresented populations to support the diversification of manufacturing. We aim to increase it. We continue to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent, now reaching 12,000 students each year. Visit smeef.organ and follow SME Education Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About small and medium-sized enterprises

Founded as a nonprofit organization in 1932, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing is key to economic growth and prosperity and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving and valuable ecosystem. SME builds North America's talent and capacity to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, advance manufacturing, and promote competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SMEs design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. For more information, please visit SME.org.

