Wellington Management Team Raises $385 Million for Climate Change Technology Venture Fund





Investment management firm Wellington Management today announced the final closing date for the Wellington Climate Innovation Fund, raising $385 million for the first venture fund focused on climate change solutions.

The Wellington Climate Innovation Fund invests in private companies developing solutions to help mitigate and adapt to climate change, primarily developing technology-enabled solutions in areas ranging from software, sensors and AI to data and analytics. Targeted at emerging and early growth companies. It also spans themes such as energy transition, sustainable buildings and cities, transport and mobility, industrial automation, enterprise digitization, sustainable consumers, and food and agriculture innovation.

The fund is managed by Greg Wasserman, Wellington's head of private climate investment. Investors in the Climate Innovation Fund include sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high net worth individuals.

Wasserman said:

Climate change is an existential threat to society, affecting every sector of the global economy, and represents one of the biggest and most needed investment opportunities we will experience in our lifetimes. For years, climate change solutions have required trade-offs, but recent improvements and lower costs in software, hardware, analytics, and connectivity technologies mean that today's solutions offer meaningful cost savings for businesses and consumers. and provide a great user experience.

