It's finally revealed where Neuralinks brain implant trials are being conducted





Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has selected the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, as its first research facility to test its telepathic device.

Noah Arbaugh, the first participant in the Neuralinks study, underwent successful surgery to implant the device at the institute in January. This technology, known as brain-computer interface (BCI), aims to convert brain signals into commands that control computers and other external devices. Neuralinks' goal is to allow people with paralysis to use a cursor and keyboard using just their thoughts.

In March, Arbaugh demonstrated his ability to use the system in a short livestream on social media platform X. A diving accident eight years ago left Mr. Arbaugh paralyzed from the shoulders down. The video shows him playing his chess online using a computer. He said he also uses the Neuralink interface to play the video game “Civilization.”

Neuralink said in a recent blog post that it chose to partner with Barrow based on its extensive expertise in caring for patients with complex neurological conditions. Valor also issued its own press release announcing the partnership. The institute currently has more than 300 ongoing clinical trials and performs approximately 6,000 neurosurgical procedures annually. A spokesperson for Varrow said in an email that the institute is not conducting interviews at this time. Neuralink did not respond to a request for comment.

Neuralink has been criticized for not publishing any peer-reviewed research and for not posting its research on ClinicalTrials.gov, an online repository of human subjects research. Instead, the latest information about this trial has emerged from social media posts by Neuralink or Musk himself, the company's co-founder. Last fall, the company published a brochure detailing the study, including basic information such as how the device works and who is eligible to participate. The trial site announcement, Arbaugh's live streaming demo, and Neuralinks' recent blog post fill some of these gaps.

This study evaluates the safety and initial efficacy of the Neuralink device. Eligible adults aged 22 and older with quadriplegia due to vertical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and who have a caregiver. Initial evaluations of the safety and ease of use of the Neuralinks system are expected to be submitted to the FDA in the coming months, Valor said in a statement.

According to the Neuralinks brochure, the study will take approximately six years to complete. The surgical robot developed by Neuralink places an implant in the area of ​​the brain that controls motor intention. The coin-sized implant reads neural activity from her 1,024 electrodes distributed across 64 threads. These signals are transmitted wirelessly to a device running Neuralinks software, which then decodes the signals into movement.

Neuralink has opened a patient registry for paralysis patients who want to find out if they are eligible to participate in the study. The company said it is still in the early stages of the study and will provide additional updates about Arbor and future participants.

