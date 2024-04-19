Integrating Google, Android, Chrome, and hardware departments





Google is undergoing a major reorganization of its Android, Chrome, and Google hardware divisions. These are integrated. Google Hardware SVP Rick Osterloh will lead the new Platforms and Devices division. Hiroshi Lockheimer, who was responsible for Google's software platforms such as Android and ChromeOS, will work on “several new projects” at Google.

“Having a unified team across platforms and devices will enable us to deliver higher quality products and experiences to our users and partners,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote. “This will enable us to strengthen the Android and Chrome ecosystem and deliver the best innovations to our partners faster, like we did with Circle to Search with Samsung. Internally, we will also It also makes decisions faster.”

Google also justifies its decision in the same way as most recent decisions by claiming it's AI-related. The announcement was a few paragraphs into Pichai's broader post titled “Building for our AI future,” and the new division will be part of Google Research, specifically working on computational photography. The current group will be inherited accordingly. . Pichai wants the team to live at the “intersection of hardware, software, and AI.”

“Excited to take on this new challenge and accelerate AI innovation across the Android ecosystem, and look forward to working with @Cristianoamon,” Osterloh's tweet about the reorganization read. [Qualcomm’s CEO] “We are strengthening our strategic collaboration with @Qualcomm and @Snapdragon for Android, not only in mobile, but also in compute, XR, and automotive.” Interesting that the entire second half of this post is dedicated to Qualcomm is. Pixel Tensor chips with Samsung will put Osterloh's hardware division at odds with Qualcomm, Android's biggest chip partner At the Pixel 6 launch event, Osterloh said that until Google starts manufacturing its own chips, “It's been suppressed for years” in the AI ​​field, he said. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon responded about the company's previous use of Qualcomm chips, but apparently the two executives are on good terms publicly.

We'll see how the rest of the Android ecosystem reacts to this, but they've probably already been briefed. When Google started manufacturing his Pixel phones, there was a “firewall” between the Android and hardware teams that was supposed to assure partners that Google wouldn't play favorites with its own hardware teams. did. It also means, among other things, that Osterloh has been “firewalled” off from the rest of his Android ecosystem and is now in charge of everything. Sameer Samat, a longtime Google employee, will become president of his Android ecosystem. He previously served as vice president in that role under Lockheimer, so he already has all the ecosystem relationships.

What undermines this announcement somewhat is an interview Osterloh gave to The Verge about the reorganization. So when asked about the legendary firewall, he suggested it's here to stay. A commitment to first-party hardware. I hope this clears everything up.

