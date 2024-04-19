Heineken goes back to the early 2000s with 'The Boring Phone'





Dive Brief: Heineken has partnered with streetwear retailer Bodega to launch The Boring Phone, a limited edition dumb phone without internet access, according to information shared with Marketing Dive. The focus of this release and associated campaign is to encourage consumers to use less of the product. Improve screen time while supporting connections with others. The phone was unveiled for the first time today (April 18) at Milan Design Week. For those who can't get their hands on one of the 5,000 Boring Phones being released, an app will be released in June that will allow you to limit your phone's functionality to making and receiving calls and text messages. The phone features a transparent case with wiring reminiscent of Heineken's signature colors and was inspired by data reflecting the challenges young people face as they move away from their smartphones. A study sponsored by Heineken found that 90% of Gen Z and Millennials in the UK and US are doomed to scroll while socializing. Dive Insight:

Heineken is leaning into the theme of connectivity in its new collaboration with Bodega. Boring Phone aims to encourage consumers to disconnect and connect in a stylish and nostalgic way. According to the release, the phone has one week of standby time and 20 hours of talk time. It will be distributed to revelers around the world.

The support campaign will feature people giving up their smartphones in favor of living in the moment, whether it's enjoying a concert or spontaneously walking into a bar to socialize with others while drinking a bottle of Heineken. Contains several 15 second ads. These spots boast things The Boring Phone lacks, like maps and social media.

The campaign was inspired by insights from a survey of 4,000 Gen Z and Millennial smartphone users commissioned by the brand, which found that these consumers use their phones an average of seven times when out and about. showed that 62% check social media when they are with other people. Additionally, 36% admitted to checking work email, and 30% secretly played games. However, the study also revealed that these users want to break away from such behavior. 37% think they check their phone more than necessary when they're out and about, and 32% said they'd like to be able to turn off their phone at night. Outside. When asked whether to turn off their phone or leave it at home when they're out and about, 22% said they already do this, and 38% said they would consider doing so.

This campaign was created in partnership with LePub, part of Publicis Groupe. Additional support will be provided by PR agency The Romans and media agency Dentsu Redstar. Human Mobile Devices manufactured the phone.

The campaign evokes nostalgia for Y2K, a time when smartphones played less of a role in consumers' lives, while promoting Heineken's key principles of unplugging and living in the moment. There is also. This isn't the beer brand's first foray into anti-tech technology. In 2022, Beer launched a bottle opener that shuts down work apps.

