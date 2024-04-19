Update a user's membership in Google Chat Spaces | Google for developers





This guide explains how to use the patch method on membership resources in the Google Chat API to change attributes about membership, such as changing space members to space managers and changing space managers to space members. I will explain.

The Membership resource represents whether a human user or the Google Chat app is invited to a space, has been invited to a space, or has not joined a space.

Python Python 3.6 or later pip package management tool

The latest Google client library for Python. To install or update them, run the following commands in the command-line interface:

pip3 install –upgrade google-api-python-client google-auth-oauthlib A Google Cloud project with the Google Chat API enabled and configured. For instructions, see Build a Google Chat app.

Authentication set in chat app. Renewing membership requires user authentication with the chat.memberships authorization scope. When importing data into Chat, users must authenticate with the chat.import authorization scope.

Node.js Node.js and npm

The latest Google client library for Node.js. To install them, run the following commands in the command-line interface:

npm install @google-cloud/local-auth @googleapis/chat A Google Cloud project with the Google Chat API enabled and configured. For instructions, see Build a Google Chat app.

Authentication set in chat app. Renewing membership requires user authentication with the chat.memberships authorization scope. When importing data into Chat, users must authenticate with the chat.import authorization scope.

Renew your Apps Script membership

To update space membership, pass the following in your request:

Specifies the authorization scope for chat.memberships. Call the patch method of the Membership resource, passing it the name of the membership to update, an updateMask that specifies the updated membership attributes, and a body. updateMask specifies the aspects of membership to update, including: role: The user's role within the chat space. Decide what actions are allowed within the space. Possible values ​​are: ROLE_MEMBER: Member of the space. Users have basic permissions such as sending messages to spaces. In one-on-one conversations and anonymous group conversations, everyone plays this role. ROLE_MANAGER: Space manager. Users have all basic permissions, plus administrative permissions that allow them to manage their space, including adding and removing members. Supported only for spaces where spaceType is her SPACE (named space).Make a regular space member a space manager

The following example makes a regular space member a space manager by specifying the role as ROLE_MANAGER in the body that specifies updated membership attributes.

Create a file named chat_membership_update.py in your Python working directory.

Include the following code in chat_membership_update.py:

from google_auth_oauthlib.flow import InstalledAppFlow from googleapiclient.discovery import build # Define the authorization scope for your app. # If you change these scopes, delete the token.json file if it exists. scope = [“https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships”]

def main(): '' Authenticates with the chat API via user credentials and updates the specified space member, changing it from a regular member to a space manager. ''' # Authenticate with Google Workspace and obtain user approval. flow = InstalledAppFlow.from_client_secrets_file( 'client_secrets.json', SCOPES) creds = flow.run_local_server() # Build the service endpoint for the Chat API. chat = build('chat', 'v1', credentials=creds) # Call the chat API using the service endpoint. result = chat.spaces().members().patch( # Memberships and updated roles to update. # # Replace SPACE with the space name. # Get the space name from the Chat API space resource. # or # # Replace MEMBERSHIP with your membership name. # Get the membership name from the chat API membership. ': 'ROLE_MANAGER'} ).execute() # Print details about the updated membership. print(result) if __name__ == '__main__': main()

Replace the following in your code:

In your working directory, build and run the sample.

python3 chat_membership_update.py Create a file named chat_membership_update.js in your Node.js working directory.

Include the following code in chat_membership_update.js:

const chat = require('@googleapis/chat'); const {authenticate} = require('@google-cloud/local-auth'); /** * Update chat space membership so that * space members Change to Space Manager. * @return {!promise} */ async function updateSpace() { /** * Authenticate with Google Workspace * and obtain user approval. */ const scope = [

‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships’,

]; const authClient = awaitauthenticate({scopes, keyfilePath: 'client_secrets.json'}); /** * Build a service endpoint for the Chat API. */ const chatClient = await chat.chat({version: 'v1', auth: authClient}); /** * Call the Chat API using the service endpoint. */ return await chatClient.spaces.patch({ /** * Membership to update and updated roles. * * Replace SPACE with the space name. * The space name comes from the Chat API's space resource. * or space URL * * Replace MEMBERSHIP with the membership name. * Get the membership name from the Chat API membership */ name: 'spaces/SPACE/members/MEMBERSHIP', updateMask: 'role', requestBody: { role: 'ROLE_MANAGER' } }); } /** * Call the Chat API using the service endpoint. */ updateSpace().then(console.log);

Replace the following in your code:

In your working directory, build and run the sample.

python3 chat_membership_update.js app script

This example uses Advanced Chat Service to call the Chat API.

Add the chat.memberships authentication scope to your Apps Script project's appsscript.json file.

“oauthScopes”: [

“https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships”

]

Add a function similar to the following to your Apps Script project's code.

/** * Updates membership from space member to space manager. * @param {string} memberName The resource name of the membership. */ function updateMembershipToSpaceManager(memberName) { try { const body = {'role': 'ROLE_MANAGER'}; Chat.Spaces.Members.patch(member name, body); } catch (err) { // TODO (developer) – Handle the exception console.log('Failed to create message with error %s', err.message); } }

The Google Chat API changes the specified membership to a space admin and returns an instance of Membership detailing the change.

Make space manager a regular member

The following example makes a space manager a regular space member by specifying the role as ROLE_MEMBER in the body that specifies updated membership attributes.

Create a file named chat_membership_update.py in your Python working directory.

Include the following code in chat_membership_update.py:

from google_auth_oauthlib.flow import InstalledAppFlow from googleapiclient.discovery import build # Define the authorization scope for your app. # If you change these scopes, delete the token.json file if it exists. scope = [“https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships”]

def main(): '' Authenticates with the chat API via user credentials and updates the specified space member, changing it from a regular member to a space manager. ''' # Authenticate with Google Workspace and obtain user approval. flow = InstalledAppFlow.from_client_secrets_file( 'client_secrets.json', SCOPES) creds = flow.run_local_server() # Build the service endpoint for the Chat API. chat = build('chat', 'v1', credentials=creds) # Call the chat API using the service endpoint. result = chat.spaces().members().patch( # Memberships and updated roles to update. # # Replace SPACE with the space name. # Get the space name from the Chat API space resource. # or # # Replace MEMBERSHIP with your membership name. # Get the membership name from the chat API membership. ': 'ROLE_MEMBER'} ).execute() # Print details about the updated membership. print(result) if __name__ == '__main__': main()

Replace the following in your code:

In your working directory, build and run the sample.

python3 chat_membership_update.py Create a file named chat_membership_update.js in your Node.js working directory.

Include the following code in chat_membership_update.js:

const chat = require('@googleapis/chat'); const {authenticate} = require('@google-cloud/local-auth'); /** * Update chat space membership and * from the space manager Change to space member. * @return {!promise} */ async function updateSpace() { /** * Authenticate with Google Workspace * and obtain user approval. */ const scope = [

‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships’,

]; const authClient = awaitauthenticate({scopes, keyfilePath: 'client_secrets.json'}); /** * Build a service endpoint for the Chat API. */ const chatClient = await chat.chat({version: 'v1', auth: authClient}); /** * Call the Chat API using the service endpoint. */ return await chatClient.spaces.patch({ /** * Membership to update and updated roles. * * Replace SPACE with the space name. * The space name is obtained from the Chat API's Spaces resource. * or space URL * * Replace MEMBERSHIP with the membership name. * Get the membership name from the Chat API membership */ name: 'spaces/SPACE/members/MEMBERSHIP', updateMask: 'role', requestBody: { role: 'ROLE_MEMBER' } }); } /** * Call the Chat API using the service endpoint. */ updateSpace().then(console.log);

Replace the following in your code:

In your working directory, build and run the sample.

python3 chat_membership_update.js app script

This example uses Advanced Chat Service to call the Chat API.

Add the chat.memberships authentication scope to your Apps Script project's appsscript.json file.

“oauthScopes”: [

“https://www.googleapis.com/auth/chat.memberships”

]

Add a function similar to the following to your Apps Script project's code.

/** * Updates membership from space manager to space member. * @param {string} memberName The resource name of the membership. */ function updateMembershipToSpaceMember(memberName) { try { const body = {'role': 'ROLE_MEMBER'}; Chat.Spaces.Members.patch(member name, body); } catch (err) { // TODO (developer) – Handle the exception console.log('Failed to create message with error %s', err.message); } }

The Google Chat API changes the specified membership to a space admin and returns an instance of Membership detailing the change.

