Google fires 28 employees who protested technology sales to IsraelExBulletin





Employees staged a sit-in at Google's offices this week, demanding the company stop selling technology to the Israeli government. Google has since fired more than 20 of those employees.

Alsa Chan, host:

Google has laid off 28 employees. This is an unprecedented mass layoff for a tech giant. Employees staged a sit-in at Google's offices earlier this week as part of a protest against the company selling its technology to Israel. NPR technology correspondent Dara Carr tells us all about it. Hi Dara.

Signature: Hello.

Chan: Hello. So tell us more about these workers and what they were protesting about.

Carr: Yes. They're part of a group called “No Tech for Apartheid.” The organization is made up of about 150 Google employees who don't want the work they do for the company to go toward supporting the war in Israel. And although this group started around 2021, it has really grown since the war in Gaza began last October. Workers in particular are rallying around Google's contract with the Israeli government, known as Project Nimbus.

CHANG: So what is Project Nimbus?

KERR: This is a long-term $1.2 billion deal that Google shares with Amazon. This involves a company that provides cloud computing services to the Israeli government. And just last week, Time magazine reported that Google had recently signed a contract with the Israeli military. Google says Project Nimbus is not used for “military work related to weapons or intelligence,” but protesters say the technology could lead to the Gaza war or attacks on Palestinian civilians. He said he remains concerned that it could be used to assist others.

CHANG: Yes, tell me more about that. Please tell us more about what these workers said.

Carr: Yes. I spoke with one of the protesters who was fired. And she says she had never heard of Project Nimbus until six months ago. Her name is Zelda Montez and she was an engineer for her YouTube software, which is owned by Google.

Zelda Montez: I think that speaks volumes about how few people in the workplace actually know about this contract.

KERR: Montes says workers have been trying to voice their concerns through leadership channels for months but have been repeatedly fired. That's why they organized the sit-in, she says.

Montez: It's a move that had to happen because Google literally silenced our voices in the workplace and didn't allow employees to express any dissent on the project.

Chan: That's very interesting. Can you talk about what happened during the actual protests? How did that lead to the firing of workers?

Carr: Yes. So Google on Tuesday allowed his employees to occupy offices in Silicon Valley, New York City and Seattle for a while. But eventually they told the protesters to leave. When the worker refused, Google called the police. Nine employees were arrested in California and New York. Mr. Montes (the worker I spoke to), who is based in New York, was one of them. She said it was fairly orderly and they left in handcuffs and spent several hours in jail. But the next day, Google sent termination notices to 28 employees. These workers were part of the No Technology for Apartheid group, but not all of them participated in the sit-in.

CHANG: So what have we heard from Google so far?

Carr: Yes. A Google spokesperson said these employees violated company policies and participated in “totally unacceptable conduct.” After investigating individual employees, 28 employees were fired. The spokesperson added that the company will continue to investigate its employees and take action as necessary. Meanwhile, the No Tech for Apartheid group says it will continue its efforts to force Google to cancel Project Nimbus.

CHANG: That's NPR technology correspondent Dara Carr. Thank you so much, Dara.

Kerr: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

