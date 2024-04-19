The debate over preserving journalism gets even more confusing.





Written by Lisa McPherson April 18, 2024

The ongoing multilateral debate between dominant digital platforms and news publishers over so-called collective bargaining requirements could be quite dizzying. It will look like this:

Publisher: “If you link to our content without paying, you are stealing money from us!”

Platform: “Okay, I won't link to your content.”

Publisher: “No! You need to link to our content.

This controversy occurred in Spain (lasted for 8 years). Back to France. Threatened in Canada. It might happen in Australia too. And now we're on our coast, in California. Last week, ahead of a June state Senate vote on the California Journalism Protection Act, which would require news publishers to pay journalism fees, Google announced it would remove links to California news sites for a small percentage of California users. Announced. In response, the News/Media Alliance, the bill's main lobbying group, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and California Attorney General stating that Google is in violation of the entire statute. He argued that it was possible. By not linking to your content, you can access both the federal and state levels.

The California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA) is a twist on the federal Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, and Public Knowledge has written about it extensively. What the two bills have in common is that they both force dominant digital platforms to pay for links to news (which means you're stealing money from us). As you know, links are what powers the entire Internet and allow you, your friends, your family, your students, your news reporters, your small businesses, your social services agencies, your activists, your government to literally, in most cases, search for them at will. is. and share information. This includes news publishers who post articles on their social media pages. Optimize your content to rank higher on search engines. And if you don't want platforms to access or index your content, tools like robots.txt already exist to prevent them. But they generally don't use these tools because the traffic from these links is too valuable to lose. If the platforms themselves choose not to link to news content (which is fine, we don't link to your content), news lobbyists will threaten legal action (you don't have to link to our content). there is).

Isn't that confusing?

Despite years of legal precedent to the contrary, the premise advanced by the News and Media Alliance is that free links to news should be a violation of copyright law. We and many others, such as the U.S. Copyright Office, do not agree that copyright expansion is the solution to the local news crisis. I've also written a lot about alternative solutions.

Not all news publishers make this claim. While the News/Media Alliance is lobbying on behalf of members of major media for legislation that would force payments from their platforms, smaller and more diverse publishers are campaigning broadly against it. Local independent news publishers, black newspapers, California Jewish community news publishers, and many other businesses say these laws primarily benefit hedge fund owners, national news outlets, and clickbait merchants. and agree to do nothing to foster the most promising community-focused sources. news.

We have other concerns with the JCPA and CJPA (see also here), but one is the most important. The introduction of payment requirements for links to information on the open internet runs counter to the concept of fair access to knowledge. News organizations that call themselves information businesses should know better.

